Postponing new cookery show was ‘likely an easy decision’ for Meghan Markle who is ‘dealing with a catastrophe’

BySumanti Sen
Jan 17, 2025 02:14 AM IST

Meghan Markle is reportedly focusing on "dealing with a catastrophe" and has made her feelings clear about postponing her new Netflix show.

Meghan Markle is focusing on "dealing with a catastrophe" and has made her feelings clear about postponing her new Netflix show – With Love, Meghan – due to the Los Angeles wildfires, an insider told People. While the cookery show was initially scheduled to be released on January 15, the date was postponed to March 4.

Postponing cookery show was ‘likely an easy decision’ for Meghan Markle who is ‘dealing with a catastrophe’ (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)
Postponing cookery show was ‘likely an easy decision’ for Meghan Markle who is ‘dealing with a catastrophe’ (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan said in a statement.

Postponing the show was ‘likely an easy decision’ for Meghan Markle

Meanwhile, an insider told People that delaying the release was “likely an easy decision” for Meghan. "I don’t think she could imagine putting out a show centered on joy and hosting when so many people in her home state no longer have homes to host people in,” the source told the outlet.

“I think it’s sad that critics are saying she’s only doing this to avoid the fires overshadowing her show. We’re all human, and we’re dealing with a catastrophe,” the insider added.

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly opened their door to family and friends who were forced to evacuate due to the wildfires. They even served meals to survivors alongside the wife of Governor Gavin Newsom. The couple visited Pasadena, mingling with the city’s mayor, Victor Gordo, and donating clothing, children’s items and other essentials to help the affected community.

However, despite their relief efforts, Harry and Meghan’s handling of the crisis has been widely criticised, including by Hollywood actress turned producer Justine Bateman who blasted them for what she called a “repulsive "photo op"” at an evacuation centre for victims. She also said the couple were “no better than ambulance chasers.”

In a social media post, Kelly Osbourne also slammed celebrities using the Los Angeles wildfires as a “photo op.” While she did not name the Sussexes, people in the comment section speculated that her criticism was directed at Meghan.

