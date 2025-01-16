LA fires: Kelly Osbourne slams celebs ‘using other people’s pain’ as ‘photo op,’ fans say 'she’s talking about Meghan’

Kelly Osbourne slammed celebrities for using the Los Angeles wildfires as a “photo op.” The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne took to social media to call out celebs who made recent public appearances in an attempt to “get attention.” LA fires: Kelly Osbourne slams celebs ‘using other people’s pain’ as ‘photo op' (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

“Is it just me being my usual cynical self or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people’s pain and suffering as a photo op to say, ‘Look I’m helping, I’m doing this, I’m doing that?’” Osbourne said in a since-deleted Instagram video, which later surfaced on X and was also reposted to TikTok.

“I don’t believe you help so that you can get attention for helping,” she added. “I believe you just help because you want to.”

The 40-year-old went on to say she did not agree with how certain A-listers have handled their response to the tragedy. “I’m so confused. I think it’s so wrong,” she said. “No one asked you to come out and give hugs. Go home.”

‘She’s talking about Meghan’

Fans agreed with Osbourne in the comment section of the above video. While she did not specifically name any celebrity, some named-roppeded Meghan Markle in the comment section.

“Thank you, Kelly! Despite being the daughter of the "Prince of Darkness," your soul is NOWHERE near as black as Meghan and others using this tragedy for attention!” one user wrote. “I agree with Kelly. There are far too many people in Hollyweird who are in the "what's in it for me?" club,” another said. One wrote, “She is correct. Many people only help when people know they did it. It's free good press, and seems totally insincere.”

“This isn’t new. Celebrities always use tragedies as pr resuscitation,” one user wrote, while another said, “All trying to stay relevant! They know they are finished.” “The Markles getting slammed again,” one user wrote. “She’s talking about Meghan,” another said.