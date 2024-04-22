Kelly Osbourne says she never took Ozempic for weight loss: ‘Don’t know where that came from’

Kelly Osbourne has denied taking Ozempic after losing 85 pounds, following rumours around how she managed to do it. Her weight loss came in the aftermath of her son’s birth. Kelly Osbourne says she never took Ozempic for weight loss (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

“I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic,” she told Extra. “I did not take Ozempic. “I don’t know where that came from. My mom (Sharon Osbourne) took Ozempic.”

The 39-year-old DWTS alum claimed she lost weight after her son Sidney was born in 2022. She shares Sidney with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

“I had gestational diabetes and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy,” Osbourne said. “Otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight.”

When Kelly Osbourne said Ozempic is ‘amazing’

Earlier this year, Osbourne said Ozempic is “amazing” for weight loss. "I think it's amazing," she told E! News. "There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?"

Osbourne also said that people who criticise Ozempic are the ones who cannot afford it. "People hate on it because they want to do it and the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive, but it eventually won't be because it actually works," she said.

Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, previously told the Daily Mail that she stopped using the drug because with Ozempic, she “couldn’t stop losing weight.” “I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more," she said at the time. "I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny.”