Scott Disick turns to experts over Ozempic use after dramatic transformation sparking concern

Scott Disick has finally turned to the experts, seeking help for his Ozempic use and shocking transformation that sparked fan concerns. Scott Disick - looking healthier in an Instagram picture from March 28.

The 40-year-old reality TV personality and Kourtney Kardashian's former partner left the internet concerned about his health after he shared a photo that pictured his dramatic weight loss. Per a DailyMail report, insiders claimed that he's finally addressing the issue that shot up anxious responses as fans weighed out the options of him possibly grappling with an illness or substance use.

Sources eventually told the media outlet that he was distressed over his “dad bod” and was using Ozempic to revamp his image.

Scott Disick's Ozempic scare explored

After the general “public outcry,” Disick is now reportedly relying on a nutritionist to stabilise his weight. The insider further revealed Scott's recognition of the issue and the need to stop using Ozempic.

“He thought he looked good because he was thinner again - not realising that this was not healthy,” said the insider. The concerned party also revealed that the father-of-three was working with a nutritionist to manage his weight and “not balloon up to the size he was.”

According to the source, Scott “is not having the best time accepting that age is catching up to him.”

The sudden spike in the weight loss drug's use has taken over Hollywood, with plastic surgeons warning people of the “Ozempic face." Some adverse effects of taking the drug directly impact one's physical appearance, resulting in gaunt cheeks, sunken eyes and saggy skin – all of which were equally reflected in Scott Disick's alarming post as well. Other reported side effects include vision problems, constipation and even personality changes in some cases.

In addition to Disick, some other alleged users of Ozempic are Sharon Osbourne, Liam Payne, Jessica Simpson, John Goodman, Oprah Winfrey and Robbie Williams.

Following his back injury from a car crash in 2022, Disick turned to Ozempic to shed the piled-up pounds. Addressing the alleged drug use, a source told DailyMail that he was neither ill nor “doing hardcore drugs.” Adding on, they claimed, “Kourtney would never allow Scott to spend so much time with their kids if he was in the throes of an addiction.” The reality TV star also brought his wellbeing issue to the forefront in a yesteryear episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.