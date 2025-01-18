Meghan Markle has reportedly turned to her friends to boost her brand as her professional separation with her husband Prince Harry continues. Harry made limited appearances in Meghan’s new cookery show – With Love, Meghan – the release of which has been postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Why Prince Harry's limited appearances in Meghan Markle's cookery show ‘is for the best’ (AP)

PR expert Edward Coram James, CEO at Go Up, has suggested that Harry’s limited involvement might be a strategic move for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s individual brands. "Harry not being very involved in Meghan's show is for the best right now," James said, according to GB News. "Their joint brand has taken hit after hit in recent years."

‘Solid chance for Meghan to show she can thrive on her own’

James claimed that Harry and Meghan’s professional separation could benefit both parties individually. "It's a solid chance for Meghan to show she can thrive on her own," he noted.

James believes independence is key for Harry. "His best move is to carve out more independence from Meghan in both his public and professional life,” he said.

James suggested that Harry should focus on his core interests, saying, "By focusing on the work he's passionate about - veterans, conservation, and mental health - he could leave all the Megxit tabloid drama behind."

James suggested that the friends Meghan chose for the show indicates she had a carefully planned strategy. "Meghan knows her brand has taken some hits, so this is about softening her image and giving people a reason to like her again," he said.

Comparing it to Taylor Swift’s approach, he said, "Think Taylor Swift's 1989 era when she rolled out her 'squad.' It's very curated, but it's also smart."

James said each of the guests in the show serves a specific purpose. "Daniel Martin ties her to her royal wedding. Abigail Spencer is the reminder of her Hollywood roots. Mindy Kaling? That's a signal to her audience that she's aligned with strong, successful women in entertainment,” he said.