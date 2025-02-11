Bianca Censori ‘wasn’t on board’ with naked stunt: Internet star hints at Kanye West argument before Grammys scandal

There appears to have been agreement between Bianca Censori and her rapper husband Kanye West before they pulled off the scandalous naked stunt on the Grammys red carpet earlier this month. Social media star Riley Mae Lewis has come forward with insight into an alleged off-camera disagreement between the controversial couple. Internet personality Riley Mae Lewis also alleged that Kanye West seemed to flirt with his disrobed wife next to him on the Grammys red carpet on February 2, 2025. (YouTube)

The internet personality hinted that Bianca and Kanye might have been arguing before she ultimately disrobed herself to reveal a nearly nude appearance. The “Heartless” rapper and his wife caused a stir at the biggest musical event of the year last week.

Even though the pair didn’t actually attend the main show, their red carpet antics were enough to boost their presence in mainstream headlines. Censori later gained an edge as a hot keyword leading Google trends, which West flaunted on his social media profile.

Social media star Riley Mae Lewis claims Kanye West, Bianca Censori were arguing before her naked stunt

Mae Lewis, who is a multi-millionaire New York native and kicked off her journey to social media stardom in 2020, reportedly stood just feet away from Ye and Bianca on the Grammys red carpet. Hinting at the couple’s strained relationship (they were previously even entangled in divorce rumours), Riley told The US Sun, “I thought they might’ve been arguing or something.”

Going into detail about the off-putting “energy” around them – also noticed by other red carpet attendees, she alleged that West flirted with her even though his wife stood next to him. “She didn't look like was fully onboard with the scandal he wanted to create on the carpet,” Riley continued.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West's starkly different body language at the Grammys

Expressing her concern for what the couple’s relationship may be like behind the scenes, she added, “When I saw him, he kind of gave me a flirty look even though Bianca was right next to him... the whole situation was weird.”

Further contending that Bianca did not look like she wanted to be there, Riley highlighted that Kanye appeared to be enjoying the attention, given the jaw-dropping scandalous statement they made on the red carpet.

Ye's post-Grammys Twitter rants

Kanye West quit X/Twitter soon after his Super Bowl ad promoting Yeezy gave the majority of the Internet the ick. In the days leading up to his announcement that he was logging out, the controversial rapper gained attention for his wild rants on the Elon Musk-led microblogging platform.

Declaring himself a Nazi, Ye again unleashed another chapter of his notorious antisemitic tirades while praising Hitler. In addition to boasting about his wife’s nude stunt, he even called for his “brother” Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to be released from jail as he awaits trial for sex trafficking charges.

“This all was definitely planned, no doubt,” Riley Mae Lewis said of the Grammys display that set the tone for Ye’s subsequent social media activity.

Shortly after Ye deactivated his account on Sunday, Elon Musk hit back at him in a post: “Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore.”