Kanye West X account deleted? Elon Musk fumes as rapper thanks him for ‘allowing me to vent’ against Taylor Swift

Elon Musk has declared that the public "won't be seeing" Kanye West's X account any more after the musician deactivated it following three days of anti-Semitic, misogynistic, and racist remarks.

During Sunday night's Super Bowl, the 47-year-old American rapper targetted his long standing nemesis Taylor Swift while launching his anti-Semitic tirade.

However, Musk seems to have deleted the performer's account after he complimented him for “allowing me to vent,” with the billionaire confirming that “his account is now classified as NSFW (not safe for work) given what he has posted. You should not be seeing that anymore.”

“I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent,” read West's last tweet on Sunday night.

“It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight,” he added.

Kanye West slams Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar

Kanye West emphasized on Sunday that he was mentally “in a good space” and that he felt at ease after letting out his frustrations through his controversial remarks, which celebrities and social media users denounced as racist, sexist, tone-deaf, and misogynistic.

Hitting out at pop star Swift, he wrote, “IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE ... WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE.”

West appeared to be referring to Swift's dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss song “Not Like Us” during last week's Grammy Awards.

He then blasted Super Bowl Halftime star Lamar, saying “KENDRICK IS BEING USED BY THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWS AND SO AM I.”

When someone shared a story about Musk unfollowing West on X, the rapper responded with the phrase, “fake nazis when a real nazi walks in.”

“SINCE IM GETTING KICKED OFF TWITTER SOON. EVERYBODY IS A NAZI TILL A REAL NAZI PULLS UP,” he wrote.

In addition, West implied that Musk was undermining his social media presence by shadow banning him and reducing the number of views he was receiving during his outbursts.

“MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED SO I AM NOT ALLOWED TO TREND DOING SUPER BOWL,” he wrote. “I AM SETTING UP A DISCORD CHANEL ON MY WEBSITE ... WELCOME TO AMERICA.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Milo Yiannopoulos, the owner of Tarantula, a talent management firm that represents both West and his spouse, Bianca Censori, announced that West would be taking a long break from social media.

Yiannopoulos stated on X on Sunday night that “Ye has deactivated his X account for the time being.”