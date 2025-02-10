Taylor Swift splurging $650k on plush Super Bowl mansion for the big NFL weekend

Taylor Swift touched down at the Caesars Superdome for the Kansas City Chiefs’ third-straight Super Bowl. The pop star dating NFL star Travis Kelce is believed to be settling in a luxury pad for the major sporting weekend in New Orleans. Recording artist Taylor Swift in attendance in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

Taylor Swift's lavish Super Bowl mansion

The beloved global artist already boasts a multi-million dollar real estate empire, with homes dotting Rhode Island, New York, Los Angeles and Nashville. However, this weekend, she is reportedly spending an estimated $650,000 to rent a super private, gated property from a designer.

The sprawling mansion sits on a massive estate with its own lavish drive. An idyllic backdrop enhances the property’s overall luxurious aura, as per The Mirror US.

What will Taylor Swift be dining on at the Super Bowl LIX?

Returning for her second consecutive year to cheer on her Super Bowl champ beau, the pop sensation also secured a $2 million luxury suite at the Caesars Superdome to catch Kelce in action alongside industry pals Ice Spice and Haim sisters. The VIP box suite, believed to be a gift from the Chiefs tight-end (per TMZ), will treat her to an exclusive gourmet menu.

This year, Sodexo Live! is working with the stadium to create a bespoke “sprawling menu featuring Louisiana favourites with game-day classics.” Paying homage to the host city’s culinary heritage, the event is expected to bring out the big guns with the reported star dish Surf n' Turf po' Boy, consisting of five huge gulf shrimp and nine-hour smoked short rib.

New Orleans' rich food heritage at display

“We want to bring to life the city, but also need to remember it's a football game,” executive chef Carmen Callo told PEOPLE. “It's about marrying the Cajun, the Creole, the French, the Southern... a global melting pot that makes New Orleans so special.”

The eye-popping menu’s highlights also include alligator sausage, lobster karage, vegetarian Vietnamese báhn mì, jambalaya, cajun beef brisket, sushi platter, seafood tower, Tomahawk steak with Super Bowl LIX logo branded on the bone, and of course, classic stadium treats like hot dogs, pretzels and nachos.

The high-end cocktail menu is ready to shower the VIPs with the classic New Orleans pick Bloody Mary and a Black Magic cocktail with lime juice, jalapeno syrup and mango puree with a dehydrated lime while garnish and black magic Cajun seasoning.