Taylor Swift's friendship with Blake Lively in hot water over Justin Baldoni clash? Discord over ‘dragons’ remark

Being one of Blake Lively’s best pals, Taylor Swift was dragged into the ongoing It Ends With Us clash with Justin Baldoni. The beloved pop star is believed to have been present for the meeting with the actress, her husband Ryan Reynolds and Baldoni, where the latter was allegedly ambushed, according to the actor-director’s $400 million lawsuit. Taylor Swift was reportedly not a big fan of Blake Lively referring to her as her 'dragon' in an alleged text chain with Justin Baldoni.(AP)

Taylor Swift previously name-dropped in Justin Baldoni's lawsuit

As a follow-up to Blake’s complaint against her co-star and director, Justin pushed the legal filing on January 16. Among many explosive claims cited in the suit, he established that Taylor Swift joined Ryan Reynolds to pressure him into accepting Lively’s version of the rooftop scene for the movie that features her song “my tears ricochet.”

The 179-page complaint states that Baldoni felt he didn’t need “Reynolds and (Lively’s) megacelebrity friend to pressure him” to accept her rewrites of the much-raved-about scene in the movie. As also mentioned in the official docs, Lively likened herself to Khaleesi’s character in Game of Thrones, referring to Reynolds and Swift as her two “dragons” in a text chain with Justin.

Also read | Taylor Swift tried to ‘tone down’ Blake Lively's ‘never holding back’ attitude years before Justin Baldoni fiasco

Taylor Swift source accused Blake Lively of leveraging pop star's name in movie war

It was only yesterday that Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, hinted at the possibility of bringing in Taylor Swift for a deposition. And now, a source close to the pop diva claims that Blake Lively manipulated her in the much dragged-out war with Justin Baldoni.

Per the new revelation in the story, Swift had no idea that the former Green Lantern couple were in a meeting with the Jane the Virgin actor when she dropped by Lively’s place. The insider alleges that the “Love Story” crooner only walked in as Baldoni was getting ready to exit the scene after a 2-hour meeting with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Swift, supposedly arriving at a time Blake advised her to, ended up crossing paths with Justin for the first and only time. The source contended that during her brief encounter with the actor, the Eras Tour diva simply addressed how excited she was about the movie because of her friend’s involvement in the project. As for the “dragon” classification, the source said, “It’s weird to say that about a friend,” insisting that Taylor was taken aback by it.

Blake Lively allegedly called Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds her ‘dragons’ during negotiations

As previously reported, the January 16 suit docs alleged that Lively replied to Baldoni in a text during their conversation about the rooftop scene: “If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine, (emoji) you will too, I can promise you.”

Given these claims, it seems like Taylor’s ties with Blake are dangling by the thread. What makes it even worse is that the songbird is godmother to one of Lively and Reyolds’ kids. The insider further pushed that the Shallows actress has been inappropriately using her pal’s name for a while now, supposedly lying to a young actress that Taylor “cast her.”

Also read | OnlyFans star stands by Bianca Censori's naked Grammys stunt: Is ‘controlling’ Kanye West the problem?

Blake Lively source says otherwise

On the contrary, a Blake Lively source flipped the narrative, saying that their friendship was “not strained,” and they’re regularly in contact with each other. Yet another insider claimed that the actress has since apologised to Swift about the “dragons” remark, and they’ve made up with each other with no discord in sight.

Justin Baldoni again named Taylor Swift in new official docs

As Swifties and fans of It Ends With Us may recall, Taylor’s “my tears ricochet” is also featured in the movie’s trailer. Baldoni again hit it out against Lively in subsequent documents filed on January 31, accusing her of leveraging her friendship with Swift as a “veiled threat” through the production process.

The recently filed docs imply that Lively threatened him: “She might 'change her mind' about reaching out to Taylor Swift to secure the use of 'My Tears Ricochet' for the trailer if her demands are not met.”