OnlyFans star stands by Bianca Censori's naked Grammys stunt: Is ‘controlling’ Kanye West the problem?

Record-breaking OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has come to Bianca Censori’s rescue after her naked Grammys stunt on Sunday. The porn actress who had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours defended the scandalous display at the Grammy Awards that broke Google trends after Kanye West’s wife dropped her black fur coat on the red carpet, revealing a see-through dress which left nothing to the imagination. Bonnie Blue, OnlyFans star who claims to have broken the world record by sleeping with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours, came to Bianca Censori's defence after the infamous Grammys stunt.

Contrary to speculations running amok about the Australian designer’s controversial rapper husband possibly exploiting her to make a statement, Blue couldn’t help but gush about Censori’s confidence and “beautiful body.”

OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue defends Bianca Censori's naked stunt

“I think as long as it's not going against any dress code, the most beautiful outfit you can wear is your body, and be confident with that,” Bonnie Blue told The US Sun. “There were probably loads of women there who judged it. Loads of women who look at it and think, ‘That’s wrong.’”

The 25-year-old OnlyFans star added, “But they probably would never have the confidence to walk out there naked and be so proud about it.

“As long as it’s agreeing with the dress code, then why not?” Blue further praised Censori’s physique, “She’s got a beautiful body and she should be proud of it.”

Did Bianca Censori actually break the dress code?

Bianca Censori's undressing at this year’s Grammys red carpet led to public outcry. One can’t help but wonder if her revealing her naked body under a transparent dress has resulted in some broken laws.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to TMZ that the Australian designer was in the clear and wouldn’t be facing any legal consequences for her scanty fashion decision. Sources affirmed that despite the uproar no one had actually filed a formal complaint about Bianca’s lacking outfit.

“While Ms. Censori’s outfit undoubtedly pushed the envelope, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires willful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse,” lawyer Andrea Oguntula shared with Page Six. “It’s theoretically possible but unlikely she’ll face any criminal prosecution for this incident.”

Grammy producer responds

A Grammys producer has also weighed in on Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s scandalous red carpet statement. Explaining whether the rapper’s wife’s nude stunt adhered to the dress code, Raj Kapoor, an executive producer behind this year’s music event, told PEOPLE that the “artistic black-tie” theme is largely “up for interpretation” in the music industry.

“Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices. But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy [presents the Grammys] would have to answer,” he added.

Meanwhile, the “Standard and Practice Wardrobe Advisory” shared by Deadline in 2013 red-flags Bianca’s naked look. It clearly notes that “buttocks and female breast” should be “adequately covered.” Sheer clothing that “could possibly expose female breast nipples” must be avoided. “Exposing bare fleshy under curves of the buttock and buttock crack” is also against the advisory. The statement further urges the “genital region is adequately covered so that there is no visible ‘puffy’ bare skin exposure.”

Kanye West ‘controlling’ his wife?

Even though netizens have already decided that Kanye West pushed his wife to pull off the infamous Grammy stunt, with his alleged “controlling” actions bordering on “abuse,” a source close to him recently attempted to quell the speculation.

“She's a muse for Ye and there's no coercion involved. This is what Ye does, he makes a statement and the whole world talks about it,” they said. On the contrary, another insider presented a different outlook to The New York Post, saying Bianca “would have much rather worn a pretty dress,” allowing her to enjoy “the evening a lot more.”

When asked for Bonnie Blue’s two cents on the “Heartless” rapper, she confessed that he wasn’t particularly a fan of his. “I don't think I'd let him be in my queue. I don't think he's my type.” Addressing how others have reacted to Kanye and Bianca’s publicly documented relationship, she added, “I have seen videos and people saying he's controlling, but you see a very short part of their life. You don't know what it's like behind closed doors.”