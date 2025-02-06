Diddy threatened he could ‘kill you and nobody would know’ at his huge wealth's expense, alleges ex-employee

There’s no end to the Diddy scandal! A former employee of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ has now alleged that the rap kingpin once flippantly flaunted his huge wealth, saying that he could have someone killed without anyone finding out. A former Diddy employee alleged in a new interview that he would his money and fame got to his head, resulting in flippant threats to kill people. (REUTERS)

“I have so much money now that I could hire someone to kill you, and nobody would know. No-one would miss you. No-one would know anything,” the Revolt founder supposedly told Daniel Evans, a former music executive who worked with him from 1994-1997. He managed Combs’ label Bad Boy Records’ budgets and artists’ contracts.

Ex-Diddy employee alleges money ruined the rapper

“It was like, this is what money does to you,” the former Diddy employee said of his ex-boss’s ego. In a recent interview with the BBC, he revealed they “were all really young” at the time. He himself was 24 years old. Admitting that life was all about partying up, having fun and hooking up back then, Evans particularly recalled an incident that no longer sits well with him upon further reflection.

In an alleged 1995 instance, the ex-Diddy staffer claims to have walked in on the rapper sleeping with a young woman at Daddy’s House, the Bad Boy recording studio near Times Square in New York.

Former Diddy employee caught him sleeping with a woman in the studio

“I was getting ready to go home for the night and looking for my jacket. Open the door and he's having sex with this girl,” Evans said. He walked in thinking the place would be empty. As soon as Combs saw him, he yelled at him to leave. The former music exec was sure of getting fired after the embarrassing scene.

As for the woman involved with Diddy at the time, Evans said that she didn’t add to the altercation and appeared quiet the whole time. Back in the day, he thought it was because she was possibly shy. However, with all allegations surrounding sexual activity and orgies, dubbed ‘Freak Offs’ emerging in the present day, Daniel Evans couldn’t help but wonder if she may have been intoxicated.

Dozens of allegations state Diddy drugged his alleged victims

“Knowing what I know now, there's a lot of speculation about what state she was in… usually both parties are very responsive during the act,” he added. The former Diddy employee also disclosed that he believes a party promoter - also a friend of the rapper’s - brought the woman to his boss’ studio for what seemed to be a tour. However, it eventually translated into “studio sex.”

An alleged victim being represented by attorney Tony Buzbee also cited a similar situation as Evans hinted at in his interview. The client alleged that Diddy raped her on a bathroom floor at a 1995 promotional party held for The Notorious B.I.G. In her lawsuit, she added that the ‘Bad Boy for Life’ later told her to stay quiet or “you will disappear.”