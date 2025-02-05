Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly raped two women in Trump Hotel, new lawsuit claims

Two women filed civil lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, accusing him of assault at the Trump Hotel in New York City. The plaintiff, named Jane Does, complained against the musician at the New York Supreme Court on February 4. The two lawsuits describe incidents set at the Limelight nightclub and then followed by subsequent occurrences at the Trump Hotel. Two women have filed lawsuits against Sean Combs, accusing him of sexual assault and involvement in group-sex activities at a New York nightclub and hotel.(File Images)

Court documents say one plaintiff in the first lawsuit claims she was assaulted by Combs multiple times, including during an event he hosted at Limelight in Manhattan in the 1990s. “Combs organized the event, spanning five floors of the club, with the top two floors dedicated to exclusive sex parties involving group sexual activities directed by and involving Combs,” she alleged.

She further stated that when she attempted to leave, she and her friends were taken to the Trump Hotel penthouse “without the ability to leave, were drugged, and forced to participate in a group-sex activity during which she was sexually assaulted over the next several hours.”

The second lawsuit details an evening “at a multi-story night club called the Limelight” in the 1990s, where “The top two floors of the club were exclusively occupied by group-sex parties, where individuals engaged in sexual activities at the direction of and in participation with Combs,” per the lawsuit.

Plaintiff accuses Diddy of watching assault in Trump Hotel penthouse

The plaintiff in this case alleges she had a confrontation with Combs’ security guard before the rapper allegedly slapped and detained her, leaving her “feared for her life.”

“The security guard took Plaintiff and her friend to the Trump Hotel in midtown Manhattan. When they got to the hotel, the women were taken up to a penthouse.”

“At the penthouse, Plaintiff was put in a room with the security guard, who assaulted her physically and sexually while Combs watched. Plaintiff and her friend then were forced to take what she believes to have been ecstasy or a similar 'party' drug,” the filing read.

“Moreover, both women were coerced into participating in group sexual activities against their will, as Combs made it clear they had no other option and were not permitted to leave. After enduring several more hours in the penthouse, Combs eventually allowed Plaintiff and her friend to depart.”

Combs' legal team defended these claims, stating, “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”