Justin Baldoni to use Taylor Swift as bargaining chip in Blake Lively case? She was there for infamous meeting

On January 16, Justin Baldoni counter-attacked his It Ends With Us co-star by filing a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicist, a month after the actress filed a bombshell complaint citing sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign. Taylor Swift is believed to have been present at the infamous meeting between Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds, during which the director of It Ends With Us was reportedly pressured to accept Blake's rewrite for the rooftop scene.

As part of his heavy claims against the other parties, the It Ends With Us director name-dropped Lively’s BFF Taylor Swift. He alleged that the record-smashing pop star, alongside the Deadpool icon, pressured him to accept Blake’s rewrites for the film’s much-referred rooftop scene. As is already famously known, Taylor’s song "my tear ricochet” is played both in the movie and its trailer.

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Nothing but a PR battle?

In a recent podcast appearance, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, again hit it out against Taylor Swift. As ugly as the Blake-Baldoni beef has been, the new ace up Justin’s legal team is ready to make the whole affair messier. With the “Anti-Hero” songstress at the centre of the infamous meeting between the Jane the Virgin vet, Lively and Reynolds, there’s a huge possibility of Swift’s deposition taking centre stage.

In a new TMZ podcast, titled “Two Angry Men,” Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos argue that Blake and Justin’s tiff is “never going to trial… It was filed for PR on both sides.”

Taylor Swift to be dragged further into It Ends With Us drama?

Eventually, Bryan Freedman joined the discussion and was grilled over the decision of who all were likely to be deposed in the future. Even though the hosts slipped in Taylor Swift’s name, Baldoni’s attorney interjected: “Well, I don’t know that we’re gonna depose Taylor Swift or not.” Declaring it a “game-time decision,” Freedman hinted that there wasn’t any plan in motion to bring in the global pop star just yet.

However, his next remark didn’t necessarily fully close the door on the possibility, either. “I can tell you this, anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed.” With a smirk on his face, Baldoni’s lawyer agreed that the beloved songbird was there for “that” meeting.

Without a direct admission, Justin Baldoni's lawyer hints at a potential Taylor Swift deposition

Levin and Geragos already strongly believe that the actors involved on both sides of the case will likely go to great lengths to avoid actually taking it all to the courtroom, given their high-profile, A-list positions in Hollywood. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, brings in a whole new level of stardom being the biggest star on the table.

“I think they are gonna do everything they can to avoid going to court because the last thing they want is to have their friend, the biggest star in the world now, sitting on a stand being grilled by Bryan Freedman,” Levin said of Taylor Swift.

To which Baldoni’s attorney replied, “My assumption is that they're gonna probably take some legal actions that are beyond the bounds of decency, and we’ll see if they can try to avoid a deposition.”