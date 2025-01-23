Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds accuse Justin Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman of manipulating media in legal row

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have requested a judge impose a gag order on Justin Baldoni's solicitor, Bryan Freedman, accusing him of engaging in "improper conduct." In a letter sent on Tuesday to Judge Lewis J. Liman, the couple urged the court to prohibit Freedman from making public statements

In a letter sent on Tuesday to Judge Lewis J. Liman, the couple urged the court to prohibit Freedman from making public statements, arguing that his remarks could “taint the jury pool” if Blake’s sexual harassment case proceeds to trial.

“As Ms Lively’s legal representatives have repeatedly tried to remind Mr Freedman, federal litigation must be conducted in court and in accordance with the applicable rules of professional conduct,” the letter reads, according to a report in E! online.

Blake and Ryan’s solicitors allege that Bryan has been “consistently engaging with the media,” appearing in television interviews and on podcasts, issuing inflammatory statements, and leaking information—“even documents as mundane as document preservation demands”—to entertainment outlets and tabloid media.

The letter further claims that Bryan’s statements are “deliberately aimed at damaging the character, credibility, and reputation of several key individuals.” It also accuses him of continuing “a campaign of retaliation” outlined in Lively’s earlier cease-and-desist letter, while spreading “numerous falsehoods” about her and others.

The couple’s motion highlights several examples of Bryan’s alleged misconduct, including the release of video footage and plans to launch a website aimed at discrediting Blake’s claims.

While Lively’s legal team argues that Bryan’s actions violate New York State’s Rules of Professional Conduct regarding trial publicity, Bryan maintains that Justin and his team have “the right to defend themselves with the truth.”

The motion follows the release of behind-the-scenes footage by Justin’s legal team, which depicts the filming of a slow-dance scene mentioned in Blake’s lawsuit. Justi’s team asserts that the raw, unedited footage “disproves Ms Lively’s account of his behaviour,” while her legal representatives insist it serves as “damning evidence” that supports her allegations of sexual harassment.

Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin and his associates in December, accusing the Jane the Virgin actor of sexual harassment and exhibiting “disturbing” and “unprofessional” conduct on set. She also alleged that Justin and his public relations team orchestrated a smear campaign against her in retaliation.

Baldoni has denied the allegations, countering with a $250 million libel suit against The New York Times, accusing the publication of presenting a “cherry-picked” version of events from Lively’s complaint. Additionally, he has filed a $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloan.