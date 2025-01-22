Are Blake Lively's SA allegations against Justin Baldoni false? New BTS film footage has fans convinced of his innocence

She says she fell prey to sexual harassment, he says he was body-shamed, severely cornered and then defamed. Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in a still from It Ends With Us

A watershed New York Times expose brought to light an alleged (and very seamlessly orchestrated) smear campaign against the Gossip Girl alum which found her immense support, even from those that had an objection to the very-well conceded 'mean girl' aura captured in her public interactions over the years.

But the latest twist in the Blake Lively, 37, and Justin Baldoni, 40, drama seems to expunge, if not completely 'exonerate' the latter of the pressing sexual harassment allegations levied by the former. In some official behind-the-scenes footage now made public by Justin, not only are Blake's claims appearing to be tweaked at best, and flat out false at worst, but is actually flipping the script on her when it comes to things like body shaming, berating comments and so on.

What does the BTS footage reveal?

The soundless scene in question is a slow dance, slow burn vibe where Blake and Justin's characters Lily and Ryle are falling in love with each other. To maintain chemistry then, both actors kept the conversation going and while initially their dynamic was coming off as fairly professional. Both made references to their spouses with Blake highlighting how she and Ryan (Reynolds) never seem to be able to stop talking to each other and Justin sharing how for him and Emily (Baldoni), it was all about silently staring into the other's eyes. This is where Blake used the term 'sociopath', widely cited by Justin in his filing.

But this really isn't the cincher. Blake's SA allegations make mention of this exact scene where as per her version of events, Justin "leaned forward and slowly dragged his lips from her ear and down her neck as he said, 'it smells so good',"; her filing goes onto mention: "None of this was remotely in character. When Ms. Lively later objected to this behavior, Mr. Baldoni’s response was, 'I'm not even attracted to you'." But that isn't what really happened.

In the footage as Justin, in accordance with the scene's requirement, leans in close, Blake quips, "I’m probably getting spray tan on you". This is where Justin adds with a laugh, "It smells good". Another point catching people's attention was Blake suggesting Justin do something about his nose, which many people have seen as a casual attempt at body shaming, incidentally something Blake has also accused Justin of, in relation to her post-partum body.

See for yourself.

In the meantime, Blake's legal counsel has officially responded to the footage: “Every moment of this was improvised by Mr. Baldoni with no discussion or consent in advance, and no intimacy coordinator present”.

So has this nearly 10-minute clip convinced you to jump ship on to team Baldoni?