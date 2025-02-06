Fortress of Solitude: Ben Affleck secures new high-end LA mansion guaranteed to protect him from paps

Ben Affleck’s desire for privacy almost precedes his movie star enigma. The Oscar-winning star is reportedly ready to move into a new lavish Los Angeles mansion, which he seems to have snapped up last year. Despite his current Brentwood home having stood the ravages of the LA wildfires, the Batman star’s chapter with that safe abode appears to be over. Actor, writer and director Ben Affleck is ready to move into a new Los Angeles mansion, which he reportedly purchased last year. (AP)

According to TMZ, this “super high-end” property has been on Ben Affleck’s mind for a while. Its "massively private” description seems to have sealed the deal for the actor, especially since it is supposedly impossible to spot the place from the street. On the contrary, the paparazzi have often snapped his current place.

Recent police activity around Ben Affleck's Brentwood mansion

Further disrupting his peace, Affleck’s $20.5 million Brentwood estate – surviving the devastating blazing fires of California – recently became a hotspot for law enforcement officials.

An unauthorised drone collided with a firefighting aircraft battling the massive Palisades Fire in the area. The jet narrowly avoided a nightmarish aftermath and landed safely. However, the drone managed to cut a hole into the super scooper’s left wing.

Consequently, the feds visited Ben Affleck’s house to facilitate the probe. The intensified unusual police activity, also involving the National Guard and LAPD, had everything to do with the wildfires and nothing to do with the actor.

Yet, the law enforcement encounters ultimately shot his Brentwood digs into focus like never before, giving him all the more reason to jump ship to a preferred secluded location for his peace.

Ben Affleck can't move out of his Brentwood just yet

However, The Accountant star is not likely to be granted his wish anytime soon. As per the latest report, the new LA mansion is still under construction, which is delaying his decision to relocate.

Meanwhile, Ben’s former marital home with Jennifer Lopez is still a sitting duck, with no potential buyer in sight to rid them of the affluent estate, which has a whopping price tag of $61 million.

The Bennifer real estate chapter is constantly making headlines. Less than two weeks ago, it was also reported that Affleck’s ex-wife JLo was eyeing a new house in his neighbourhood in an entirely separate development that has nothing to do with Ben’s move away from his current place of residence.