Angelina Jolie's most ‘private’ kid Shiloh unimpressed by big offers despite dance passion: No to spotlight

Even though some of Angelina Jolie’s kids have already joined her behind the camera for multiple big screen projects, the Maria actress shared in an interview with Good Morning America that none of them “want(s) to be in front of the camera [at] this time.” Angelina Jolie wants her daughter Shiloh to be happy and fulfilled even if it means that she has to forge her own form of expression. (AFP)

She admitted that they’re “quite private.” It’s no surprise that Jolie’s six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne – having grown up in the spotlight, with consequential portions of their lives passing away while the parents battled their ugly divorce don’t share as much affinity with announcing their lives publicly.

Shiloh Jolie: The most private Jolie-Pitt sibling

In the November 2024 interview, Angelina even divulged that Shiloh is the “extremely private” one of the six kids. “They weren’t born with privacy, right? So, I hope that they can have that as they grow old. So we’ll see,” she added at the time.

Even though Shiloh has mostly stayed off mainstream fame’s radar, her exceptional dancing skills have gone viral online from time to time. As it turns out, her passion for the performing arts has seemingly drawn the attention of some big-shot names in the entertainment industry. A source recently revealed that big companies and hot-shot celebrities have swamped the 18-year-old with offers.

However, fame or money is not something that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s firstborn is after. Doubling down on how “Shiloh is the most private” Jolie-Pitt sibling, the insider told Life&Style, “She does not seek attention in any way, except when she’s dancing.” The talented teen is noticeably crafting her own form of expression, drifting away from her famous parents’ Hollywood dreams.

Only dance makes Shiloh tick, but even then privacy is her top agenda

“That’s the only time she’s willing to take center stage and even that is rare, because she usually prefers to be in the back of the group,” the source added. Several video clips shot inside her go-to dance studio in Los Angeles, Millennium Dance Complex, did big numbers on social media which have particularly attracted the attention of the industry’s high-profile decision-makers.

“She’s extremely talented and so devoted to her training, so naturally she’s starting to get offers from people looking to help her turn her passion into a big career,” the source continued. They even argued that if Shiloh wanted, “she could have a whole show built around her, but that is so not her style.”

Considering that she is already walking the walk as a trained dancer, “joining a big-name artist as a backup dancer” would be the expected route to go. However, the insider insisted that she’s currently sworn off that path as well, leaving room for the decision to change in the future when she’s ready because “she… really loves music and going to concerts.”

Angelina Jolie supportive of Shiloh's wanting to stay out of the spotlight

While she has dozens of options to explore, the buzz cut-sporting teen seems to be prioritising her privacy over her career, which her mother is “totally supportive of.”

“Finding her path is going to be a little complicated, because she does want to dance for audiences, but she also wants to stay out of the spotlight so it’s somewhat conflicting,” the insider went on to say. As for Angelina’s role here, they maintained, “All she wants is for Shiloh to be happy and fulfilled.”