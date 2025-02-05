Obsessed fan of Star Wars actor hit with restraining order after bizarre threats to family

An obsessed woman has got Star Wars icon Ewan McGregor and his family hanging by the thread in a very Baby Reindeer-esque way. The Scottish actor, reportedly smothered by life-threatening messages, is preparing to get a restraining order against the troubled “fan” who crossed borders to get together with him. A delusional fan has turned the lives of Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's family members into living hell.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Threatening messages Ewan McGregor's obsessed fan sent him

Documents reviewed by TMZ show that McGregor filed for the order against Angelica Gorentz, who first caught his attention for the worse in 2022. Sending “rambling, delusional and threatening messages” to the Obi-Wan Kenobi star, the deranged individual desires to have a baby with him. As per the Star Wars actor’s account, Angelica has shot over 500 emails to him or his family members since she got on his radar.

The majority of these messages highlight her being aggressively dead set on wanting to have children with Ewan. “Because I only need your balls to have kids with you with IVF not your f**king d**k,” reads one of her upsetting emails from December. In October, after watching the movie DaVinci Code, she told the actor that she believed the film was all about “Illuminati (secretly) saying that I’m a princess.”

The official docs further highlight that the delusional woman is hell-bent on the self-conjured argument that Ewan’s wife, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, stole him from her.

The delusional fan even attempted to break into the Star Wars actor's ex-wife's home

Gorentz’s insane behaviour hit the roof last month when she reportedly drove from Minnesota to California and tried to shatter the holiday spirit in an attempt to barge into Ewan McGregor’s ex-wife’s home on Christmas Eve.

She was ultimately compelled to make a U-turn at a security gate. However, that only fuelled the obsessed woman’s delusion who then resorted to deadly threats, referencing firearms and the TV show Dexter.

Gorentz even detailed her trip in yet another terrifying message she sent while supposedly driving up to McGregor’s ex-wife's house.

Temporary restraining order granted

A judge has since granted Ewan the temporary restraining order, offering at least some security to the actor and his family. The order prohibits Gorentz from reaching out to or harassing the Star Wars legend, Mary, his five children, and his ex-wife. The so-called fan is also required to stay 100 yards from them.