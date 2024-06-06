Female UK lawyer says Baby Reindeer’s ‘real’ Martha Scott had ‘major obsession’ with her: ‘I always felt threatened’

A British lawyer has revealed that she too had been targeted by Baby Reindeer’s ‘real’ Martha Scott. Laura Wray, 62, made the revelations in an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan on his show – Uncensored. This comes days after ‘real’ Martha Fiona Harvey’s interview with Morgan. Female UK lawyer Laura Wray (R) says Baby Reindeer’s ‘real’ Martha Scott, Fiona Harvey (L), had a ‘major obsession’ with her (Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube)

“I do feel threatened,” said Wray, widow of ex-Labour MP Jimmy Wray. “I always felt threatened by her because I just never knew what she was capable of.”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“I seem to have been her major obsession over all these years,” the Scottish legal advocate said, adding that this had been “for many years, for longer than Richard Gadd.”

‘She was dreadful’

Wray said that she and Harvey met through work. “She was dreadful … rude to staff. She shouted at people. She was inappropriate with a male member of staff. She tried to follow a male member of staff home. I mean all sorts of things happen. She threw a book across the office and hit somebody with it,” Wray alleged.

Wray said she “couldn’t believe” what she was seeing on the Netflix drama. “From the very beginning, it was obvious it was the same woman. It was Fiona Harvey,” she told Morgan. “The actress does a very good job. Sounds like her, looks like her, mimicked her to a T … I have a file full of papers which are letters from her — emails, faxes and so forth, and it’s all identical.”

Saying that viewers, too, sleuthed on Harvey’s identity, stating, “I think it’s because it was so unusual, that she was a female stalker stalking another female. And so I was actually identified by the press before she was.”

“It had a really bad effect on me and now after five weeks or so when I’m getting over [it] a bit, it’s still very triggering every time I see something … I mean, I’m a reasonably robust person. I’m an advocate. I appear in court all the time, so not easily prone to tears. But this has got me very, very anxious and upset,” Wray added.

‘It’s been absolutely horrendous’

While Richard Gadd showed in Baby Reindeer his ordeal with his stalker, he never disclosed her real name. However, Harvey later came forward and claimed it was her Gadd depicted in the series. In Baby Reindeer, the stalker is portrayed by actress Jessica Gunning.

On Morgan’s show, Harvey dismissed nearly every detail known in the series, saying she never stalked Gadd. She said she was planning to sue Gadd and Netflix for defaming her, saying their actions were “career-damaging” for her.

Harvey said she has not watched the show, but found it “quite obscene.” “I find it horrifying, misogynistic. Some of the death threats have been really terrible online. People phoning me up,” Harvey said. “You know, it’s been absolutely horrendous. I wouldn’t give credence to something like that, and it’s not really my kind of drama.”