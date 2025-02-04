‘F--k Taylor Swift': Eagles fans brutally trash pop star with hateful t-shirts ahead of Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles fans clearly don’t share the sentiment Kansas City Chiefs supporters feel for Travis Kelce’s girlfriend and global pop star Taylor Swift. The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker has been brutally slammed by hateful messages plastered over T-shirts, which the Eagles fandom intends to wear on the upcoming big game day to bring down the opponent fan community’s morale. Sports journalist Doc Kleiman shone the spotlight on Eagles fans' controversial Taylor Swift hate train on X. (X / AP)

Hateful Taylor Swift t-shirts on sale ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Earlier this week, NFL writer Dov Kleiman turned the camera to a close-up of the controversial t-shirt choices covered with the nasty message “F**k Taylor Swift.” The tees rocked the Eagles team logo, which blocked the F-bomb by replacing the “C”. The same logo also censored Swift’s name, appearing in place of the “Y” in Taylor and “W” in Swift. “Awful: Eagles fans have made shirts to give out cursing out Taylor Swift for the Super Bowl,” the sports journalist blasted the development on X on February 1. “There’s no place for this in sports.”

The controversial shirt reportedly retails for $22.99.

NFL fans up in arms over the Taylor Swift Effect

A massive fraction of the American football fandom even slammed the league officials for capitalising on Taylor's fame. Fans called out the NFL for erasing several football greats in the first video teaser ahead of the season-opener match and placing multiple shots of the “Cruel Summer” crooner instead. As the game season comes to an end with the forthcoming explosive Super Bowl 59 finale, pitting the Eagles against Chiefs, Taylor Swift is expected to be in the royal stands, cheering on her beau and his team this Sunday.

Ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, netizens again called out the NFL for chasing the Taylor Swift effect. Someone moaned online, “There’s no place in sports to put her on TV constantly. We don’t give a f–k about Swift yet we are forced to see her every game.”

How the pop star previously reacted to the noise

The “Look What You Made Me Do” songbird addressed the rising hate train against her due to her attendance at Chiefs games in a December 2023 profile. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she told the Times after being named the Person of the Year. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Team Taylor: Not everyone is against Travis Kelce's girlfriend

Swifties, on the other hand, stuck it out with their beloved pop star, counter-attacking the hateful comments against her. “There’s so much place for this in sports,” someone wrote. “Now I really hope the Chiefs kick Philly’s ass.”

Another enraged fan replied, “I mean, what does this even mean? Why does this make sense or help your game/team.” Yet another user snapped at how Philly fans were dragging Swift despite the songstress being a Pennsylvania native. “@taylorswift13 Damn, see how your home state treats you! I’m sure the Swifties will have fun with this one!”

She was in fact Chiefs fans' most-wanted guest performer for the Super Bowl halftime show

While there’s a good chance that some game-attendees may show up wearing the questionable pick to rattle the Chiefs fan community, there’s no doubt that Swift has her own support system in check as well. A VegasInsider survey from last month estimated that Kansas City Chiefs supporters were particularly hoping to see Taylor Swift take the stage as the special guest for Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show this year. Alas, the coveted artist lost that battle to SZA, a frequent collaborator of the rapper’s.

Tune into the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET.