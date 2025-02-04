Kanye West's desperate Taylor Swift photo op at Grammys failed severely amid decades-long feud: ‘No one wanted…'

Ahead of Sunday night’s Grammys, Kanye West’s Instagram following list reflected what was possibly consuming his thoughts: Taylor Swift. The controversial musician unfollowed everyone including his wife Bianca Censori, except the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker. (He later reversed the action.) Taylor Swift avoided an awkward run-in with Kanye West at the 2025 Grammy Awards.(Photo: Reuters / AP)

His social media move inevitably sounded an alarm in the minds of Swift’s supporters, who were still reeling from the decades-old VMAs debacle when Ye infamously interrupted Taylor’s Best Female Video award acceptance speech.

No Taylor Swift-Kanye West reunion at the 2025 Grammys

Cut to the 2025 Grammys. The “Heartless” rapper and the “Anti-Hero” songstress both made it to the Feb 2 ceremony’s red carpet. To Swifties’ relief, the feuding artists narrowly avoided any awkward run-ins.

Also read | Kanye-Bianca's nude Grammys stunt ‘greeted with horror’ in Japan: $20m Tokyo gigs reportedly sabotaged

Before Taylor Swift stepped out in her Vivienne Westwood ensemble, Kanye and his wife Bianca made a startling red carpet appearance as the latter slipped off her fur coat, pulling off a nude stunt.

Despite initial rumours that the couple showed up uninvited, subsequent reports revealed that Ye was not booted from the event. Although the NSFW antic played its part in attracting enough eyeballs, it is also believed Kanye West was hoping to strike a pose with Taylor Swift for a sensational red carpet photo op.

Kanye reportedly wanted to stage a photo op with Taylor Swift

A well-placed insider told The US Sun that Ye was desperately looking forward to getting the music scene talking after staging a photo with Swift. His entourage is even believed to have been “trying to hang out” to make the “Stronger” rapper’s purported wish come true. However, all attempts failed miserably.

“No one wanted to help,” said the source. “...they didn't want to create a potentially weird situation.”

The insider further claimed, “They were quizzing staff about which entrance she was coming to and how she would be getting to her seat. He wanted to try and bump into her and chat in front of the cameras.”

Also read | Diddy ‘marked for death’ in prison like Jeffrey Epstein 'so he can’t spill secrets in court': Report

Kanye West made the headlines for different reasons

West was allegedly eyeing the photo op to “get some sympathy from the masses again.” Instead, his red carpet appearance had a starkly contrasting effect on the audience after Bianca's jaw-dropping nude reveal. They eventually exited the venue of their volition, per a Variety report contradicting claims that they were escorted off the premises.

Though nominated in a slew of Grammy categories, the “Love Story” songbird left empty-handed. She walked the red carpet alone while her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, gets ready for this weekend’s Super Bowl. Even if it may have gone unnoticed, Kanye, too, was nominated at this year’s event for Best Rap Song for “Carnival” alongside Ty Dolla $ign, Rick the Kid and Playboi Carti. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” ultimately snagged the honour.