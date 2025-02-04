Kanye-Bianca's nude Grammys stunt ‘greeted with horror’ in Japan: $20m Tokyo gigs reportedly sabotaged

Controversial couple Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s scandals hit the roof on the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet when the latter took off her fur coat to reveal a sheer minidress paired with basically nothing. The pair was undoubtedly there to cause an “outrageous stir,” and so they did. Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the Grammys 2025.(Photos: X)

Reports consequently poured in with no end in sight, claiming that Censori’s “naked” stunt got them booted from the musical event of the year. However, TMZ eventually slammed the reasoning. A source close to the Recording Academy told the tabloid that Ye instead walked out of his own volition without the involvement of the police or Grammys security.

Kanye West reportedly sabotages his own Tokyo gigs with Bianca's naked Grammys stunt

Whatever the case may be, even more whispers are spilling that the unprecedented antics have cost the “Heartless” rapper a $20 million deal to play in Japan. Sources have since told the Daily Mail that the 47-year-old rapper was scheduled to headline two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May. However, their Sunday stunt at the Grammys has shaken the ground underneath the investors’ feet.

“Kanye is just ****ing up every opportunity that comes to him. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan,” an insider shared.

Kanye West has been living in a Tokyo hotel for most of the last year

It was previously reported that West was possibly hiding out in Tokyo, having abandoned his multiple properties in the US, until the Diddy scandal blew over. Making matters worse for him, several former employees on his payroll sued him for allegedly being the cause of a toxic workplace environment. Other accusations levelled against him even cited sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Kanye West appeared to have found peace out of the mainstream spotlight for months, only to pull an impromptu move that left nothing to the imagination on Sunday night.

Ye has ‘culturally misjudged’ Japan

The source added, “Japan is having a cultural awakening about women's rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here. What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan.”

Given their current living situation at a Tokyo hotel, Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s joint appearance on the red carpet will likely blow up in their faces. At this juncture, it won’t be a big shocker if the investors backing the concerts in Japan pull their funding for the shows that were in the pipeline.

What’s even more upsetting is that Ye and Bianca planned something like that at this year’s Grammy Awards – especially focussed on fundraising efforts in the wake of the LA wildfires.