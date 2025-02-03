From Lady Gaga to Trevor Noah; Here's how Trump was brutally mocked at Grammys Awards 2025

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards saw several celebrities taking a stand against former President Donald Trump, using their platform to criticise his policies. As they performed and accepted awards, stars like Lady Gaga, Shakira, and host Trevor Noah took subtle digs at Trump, especially regarding the impact of his tariffs on the arts. Celebrities at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, including Trevor Noah and Lady Gaga, voiced criticism of Trump’s administration.( (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello), REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Noah’s opening monologue set the tone as he humorously criticised the current political situation of the country.

Also Read: Big blow for Harry and Meghan? Kim Kardashian turns her back on Sussexes, shattering hopes for partnership

Trevor Noah jabs at Trump during Grammy Awards 2025

Host of the night, Noah took the lead in taking swipes at Trump, he said, “I don't know if you know this, but there's been a few changes in Washington.” He continued, “I'm going to enjoy tonight because this may be my last time I get to host anything in this country,” who emigrated from South Africa in 2011.

He added, “We're going to be honouring the best in music as voted on by the 13,000 members of the Recording Academy... and 20 million illegal immigrants,” as reported by Daily Mail. The jab was aimed at Trump’s mass deportation policy which came into effect immediately after his inauguration.

Given the president’s trade war and tariffs, Noah suggested Beyonce rethink her upcoming Cowboy Carter tour during the awards ceremony. He said, “We can't afford a new tour. Maple syrup is about to be $50.”

Also Read: Grammys 2025: Early winners include Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Jimmy Carter, Sabrina Carpenter

Other artists aim at Trump during Grammy Awards 2025

Several other artists used their speeches to show support for marginalised communities and speak out against the divide in the country. Trump had promised the American public that “it will all be worth the price that must be paid” to bring the “Golden Age.” While accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, Alicia Keys took the opportunity to address another controversial policy from the Trump administration—the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) departments.

In her speech said, “DEI is not a threat, it's a gift. And the more voices, the more powerful the sound. When destructive forces try to burn us down, we rise from the ashes like a phoenix.” She added, “This is not the time to shut down the diversity of voices we've seen on this stage: talented, hard-working people from different backgrounds, with different points of view. And it changes the game.”

Chapell Roan, who won Best New Artist during the star-studded night sent a message to the trans communities during her red carpet interview with GLAAD. She said, “It's brutal right now. Trans people have always existed and they will forever exist, and they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away. That has to be protected more than anything because I would not be here without trans girls.”

In a direct message to transgender Americans, the singer said, “Just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you, and I'm doing my best to really stand up for you in every way I can," as reported by Daily Mail.

Lady Gaga also expressed her support for her transgender fans on the stage. She said, “I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love.”

Charli XCX was joined on stage by two trans models and activists, Alex Consani and Richie Shaza, as they performed 365 and Guess from her album Brat. Their presence was a direct response to former President Trump’s recent comments about gender, where he ruled that there are "only two genders" after returning to the White House last month. Later, Shakira accepted the award for Best Latin Pop Album and took the opportunity to dedicate it to "all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country.”