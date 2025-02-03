Grammy Awards 2025 full list of winners (updated live): From Beyonce to Sabrina Carpenter, who won what

Grammy Awards 2025 full list of winners (updated live): The 2025 Grammy Awards are set to recognize some of the most talented performers and biggest hits in music. Beyoncé enters as the leading nominee for her acclaimed album, “Cowboy Carter.” Samara Joy, winner of Best Jazz Vocal Album award for "A Joyful Holiday", poses in the press room during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

The show will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific and can be streamed via CBS and Paramount . The Premiere Ceremony is underway now and can be streamed at the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com.

About the pre-show

The Grammys have nearly 100 awards to hand out. There’s simply not enough time to fit all of that, plus performances and acceptance speeches, into a three-hour, prime-time telecast. That’s where the Premiere Ceremony comes in.

There are 94 categories to be awarded today. Of those, around 85 will be handed out during the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, per host Justin Tranter.

The Premiere Ceremony runs for three hours, starting at 12:30 p.m. Pacific/3:30 p.m. Eastern. It’s where categories like best audiobook narration are handed out and it’s often where many stars earn their EGOT — like Viola Davis, in 2023.

Justin Tranter was the much-nominated songwriter is charged with keeping the pre-show, where scores of awards are handed out, going.

Nominated himself for song of the year — he’s one of the songwriters behind Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” — he’s written smash hits for Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, Fall Out Boy and more.

Tranter is “back by popular demand,” said Tammy Hurt, chair of the Recording Academy Board of Trustees in her introduction.

Full list of winners updated live:

From the main ceremony:

From pre-telecast show:

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Neverender,” Justice and Tame Impala

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Von dutch,” Charli xcx

Best Rap Song

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Performance

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“3” Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

Best R&B Performance

“Made For Me (Live on BET).” Muni Long

Best R&B Album

“11:11 (Deluxe),” Chris Brown

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“That’s You,” Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song

“Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solana Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Why Lawd?,” NxWorries (Anderson. Paak & Knowledge)

Best Dance Electronic Album

“BRAT,” Charli xcx

Best Rock Performance

“Now and Then,” the Beatles

Best Rock Album

“Hackney Diamonds,” the Rolling Stones

Best Remixed Recording

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Americana Performance

“American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell

Best American Roots Song

“American Dreaming,’' Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters

Best Americana Album

“Trail of Flowers,’' Sierra Ferrell

Best Bluegrass Album

“Live Vol 1.,” Billy Strings

Best Folk Album

“Woodland,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Kuini,” Kalani Pe’a

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton, featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr. G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters.

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“That’s My King,” CeCe Winans, Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“More Than This,’' CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Artist

“Heart of a Human,’' DOE

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Church,’' Cory Henry

Best Country Solo Performance

“It Takes A Woman,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

II MOST WANTED,’' Beyoncé, featuring Miley Cyrus

Best Country Song

“The Architect,’' Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves

Best Music Video

“American Symphony”

Best American Roots Performance

“Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa,” The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Mileage,” Ruthie Foster

Best Música Urbana Album

“Las Letras Ya No Importan,” Residente

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“¿Quien Trae las Cornetas?, ”Rawayana

Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)

“Boca Chueca, Vol. 1,” Carin León

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Alma, Corazon y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional),” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Best Reggae Album

“Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe),” Various Artists

Best Global Music Performance

“Bemba Colora,” Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar

Best African Mussic Performance

“Love Me JeJe,” Tems

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“A Joyful Holiday,” Samara Joy

Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical

Amy Allen

Producer of the year, non-classical

Daniel Nigro

Producer of the year, classical

Elaine Martone

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part II”

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

“Dreamer,” Dave Chappelle