Kanye West's sexual assault lawsuit court date delayed again: Rapper accused of ‘evading’ hearings amid Japan stay

Kanye West’s ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, initially sued the controversial rapper in June 2024 for sexual harassment, breach of contract and wrongful termination. Months later, the former OnlyFans star accused her old boss of drugging and raping her at a studio session, co-hosted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. However, West is now additionally believed to be “evading” the imminent court hearings, having fled Los Angeles months ago, relocating to Tokyo. Kanye West is reportedly hiding out in Tokyo amid several legal tussles and Diddy scandal.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Also read | Diddy's ex-assistant exposes harrowing freak-off experience: Orders to prove ‘loyalty’ to the ‘king’ | New doc

Kanye West accused of ‘evading’ civil lawsuits

The “Heartless” rapper instantly slammed his former assistant’s allegations as “baseless” through another channel. He has not even hired a lawyer yet to legally proceed with the lawsuit obligations, per The Sun US.

According to new documents obtained by the outlet, the looming hearing originally scheduled for January 29 has been dragged on to March 27. The official filings claim it is “to allow all named defendants to be served, proof of service to be filed, and defaults to be sought against non-answering defendants. Counsel for Plaintiff is ordered to give notice to all parties and file proof of service with the court.”

Earlier this month, Lauren Pisciotta’s legal team stated that she would request the judge for an order to serve her former boss through a newspaper notice. Her team further claimed that even after an “extensive investigation,” they failed to personally serve the notice to Kanye West.

Pisciotta isn’t the only employee going after West legally. Several others have also sued him in civil lawsuits. Ye, on the other hand, “is either out of the country and/or evading service,” the model’s attorneys contended.

Also read | Adult star Emily Willis ‘permanently disabled’ after ‘ketamine addiction’ rehab in Malibu, alleges bombshell lawsuit

Kanye West hiding out in Tokyo

After the heart-rending LA wildfires, the controversial rapper recently reunited with his kids in Tokyo for the first time in a long while. Ye noticeably did his bit to keep a low profile and turned down fans’ selfie requests. Not too long ago, West snapped up a posh $35 million Beverly Hills mansion. That Los Angeles property is now yet another estate he’s abandoned since his major Tokyo move. Recent reports also suggested that all these properties are raking up hefty monthly tax penalties.