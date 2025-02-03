Kanye West and ‘naked’ Bianca Censori escorted out of 2025 Grammys after showing up ‘uninvited’?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made an unexpected appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, but their moment on the red carpet was short-lived. According to reports, the couple arrived at the prestigious event uninvited, taking several photos before being swiftly escorted out by security. Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori removed from Grammys 2025?

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the incident, stating in an Instagram post that Kanye, Bianca, and an entourage of about five people were asked to leave after their arrival.

Kanye, who was nominated for two awards at the ceremony, arrived dressed in a casual all-black outfit, which included a t-shirt, jeans, sneakers, and his signature dark sunglasses. It remains unclear whether he and his companion were removed from the annual music event, where he was notably nominated for Best Rap Song.

The Vultures rapper was aiming to win his 25th gold-plated gramophone for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on the song "Carnival." However, it seems that West will not be on stage to accept the award if he wins.

Bianca Censori arrives almost naked at Grammys red carpet

During the live red carpet moment, Kany's wife Bianca turned heads with yet another bold fashion statement—wearing a sheer, skin-tight dress that left little to the imagination, sparking controversy over its appropriateness at the high-profile event.

All eyes were on Bianca as she stepped onto the red carpet and dramatically shed her oversized fur coat, revealing a completely see-through mesh dress.

The look quickly sparked a debate on social media regarding whether it could be classified as indecent exposure under California law. According to the Mirror, California Penal Code 314(1) defines indecent exposure as the willful and lewd display of one’s naked body in a manner that could offend or annoy others. While Bianca’s outfit was certainly bold, legal experts suggest that whether it crosses the line would depend on the intent and context of the event.

While it's unclear why the couple decided to crash the event, their presence was met with mixed reactions. Some fans speculated that Kanye—who has had a turbulent history with awards shows—was making a statement, while others believed the couple simply wanted to steal the spotlight