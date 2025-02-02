Kanye West reveals he's following only Taylor Swift on Instagram; internet says ‘it's been 16 years, leave her alone’

Kanye West, or Ye as he likes to go by now, revealed on social media that he’s only following Taylor Swift on his Instagram. Given their long feud, the internet was not amused by it, asking him to back off. (Also Read: Kanye West's sexual assault lawsuit court date delayed again: Rapper accused of ‘evading’ hearings amid Japan stay) Kanye West has been feuding with Taylor Swift for years now.(AFP)

Kanye West follows Taylor Swift

Ye posted a screenshot on his Instagram stories writing that he’s following only one person on Instagram. The next post on his stories shows that he’s following only Taylor and no one else. He also posted a report of him following Taylor on X (formerly Twitter) with a side-eye emoji.

A screengrab of Kanye West's Instagram stories.

“LEAVE. HER. ALONE. ITS BEEN 16 YEARS,” wrote one fan in all caps, clearly exasperated. Another wrote, “The Grammys shall be interesting.” One person commented, “BULLY (Taylor Version).” An X user wrote, “This is so ??$/& the obsession 16 years later is insane.” One person reminded him, “The obsession is insane, mind you the VMAs was 16 YEARS AGO! Give it a break! Get help!”

Apart from this, Ye also thanked the Grammy Awards for nominating him for his song Carnival, writing, “Thank you to the Grammies for nominating Carnival.” He tagged Taylor in the post too, which didn’t go unnoticed. One fan commented, “So nobody is gonna talk about the Taylor Swift tag?” A sarcastic comment read, “aw is someone a swiftie???”

Kanye’s feud with Taylor

For the unversed, in 2009, Kanye interrupted Taylor while she was giving her winning speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, claiming that Beyonce deserved the award she had received. The situation escalated when, in 2016, he made an explicit reference to her in the song Famous and also featured her likeness in the video without her consent.

Taylor has been nominated for multiple Grammys this year, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.