Beyonce makes ‘Cowboy Carter Tour 2025' announcement ahead of 67th Grammy Awards

Beyonce surprised her fans with announcement of her 2025 ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ ahead of her appearance in the 67th Grammy Awards. The music legend's tour has been named after her Grammy-nominated album Cowboy Carter. BeyHive, Beyonce's fandom, was waiting for the tour announcement for a long time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Taking to Instagram, Beyonce wrote, “COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025,” along with a new picture. However, the precise destinations and tour dates have not been made public yet.

Beyonce's tour announcement postponed due to LA wildfires

BeyHive, Beyonce's fandom, was waiting for the tour announcement for a long time. The singer was preparing for a special announcement on January 14, but she had to postpone her plans due to the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles. Despite this, some of her fans earlier claimed on social media that she would be performing in their city.

In a social media statement, she declared that BeyGood organisation would contribute $2.5 million to wildfire relief efforts and prayed for healing for all impacted by the awful event.

“The Jan. 14 announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles,” Beyonce wrote.

“I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community. To join our efforts in supporting those impacted, please visit @BeyGOOD. Love, B,” the singer added.

Beyonce to attend Grammy awards

In addition to immediately assisting people who lost their homes in the Altadena and Palisades fires, her charity, which was founded in 2013, will also contribute to the construction of churches and community facilities to better meet the immediate needs of low-income families.

The singer is scheduled to attend the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Monday morning IST), where she will compete for album, song, and record of the year.