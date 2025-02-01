World's highest-paid musician earned $620 million a year, does not sing but beat Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Chris Martin

Over the last couple of years, several musicians like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have become self-made billionaires. This is a testament to the power of the global music industry and the millions of dollars it can earn top pop stars worldwide. Each year, these superstars earn tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars. Yet, this one non-singer beat them all a decade ago, earning over $600 million, a mark that has never been breached since. (Also read: India's highest-paid musician earns ₹10 crore per album, beat AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Pritam, Diljit Dosanjh at age 33) The world's highest-paid musician earned $620 million in 2014.

World's highest-paid musician

Forbes brings out the list of the world's highest-paid musicians every year. In 2015, the list for 2014 featured some usual suspects, such as Kanye West, Jay Z, Lady Gaga, and Beyonce. But rapper and music producer Dr Dre beat them all with a monumental haul of $620 million that year. That year, Dr Dre's earnings were more than the nine musicians in the top 10. Beyonce and The Eagles were the only ones who earned over $100 million that year. In fact, over the years, only one other artist has earned more than $250 million in one calendar -Bruce Springsteen with $435 million in 2021.

How Dr Dre beat music superstars without performing

Dr Dre started his career as a member of the World Class Wreckin' Cru in 1984 and later found fame with the gangsta rap group N.W.A. before establishing himself as a music entrepreneur and record producer. He has not performed in decades but carved a niche for himself with his record deals and the brand - Beats by Dr Dre. It was because of the sale of the brand in 2014 that Dr Dre broke the bank. Forbes noted: "The superproducer’s payout from Apple’s $3 billion purchase of Beats gave him the biggest single-year payday of any musician in history."

In comparison, Taylor Swift's highest payday was the $185 million she earned in 2019, while Beyonce peaked at $115 million in 2014. Kanye West earned $170 million in 2020. But the absence of a billion-dollar deal like Dre meant that none of these musical legends ever achieved that height.