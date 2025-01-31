Bianca Censori steps out in sheer tights alongside Kanye West in Tokyo after weeks away from spotlight

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have resurfaced, making a high-profile appearance at Tokyo International Airport after several weeks out of the spotlight. While it remains unclear if they have returned to the U.S., the couple certainly made an impression, with Censori turning heads in another striking, form-fitting outfit. Their reemergence comes amid ongoing rumours suggesting that West may have relocated to Tokyo to escape potential lawsuits. Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a striking appearance at Tokyo International Airport, showcasing bold fashion choices.

Also Read: Lady Gaga surprises attendees with a new original song at the FireAid concert benefitting victims of LA wildfires

Bianca Censori spotted in skin show attire at the airport

Censori was spotted wearing a white thong bodysuit and matching tights as she made an appearance alongside her husband at the airport. She completed her look with metallic silver pumps and a pair of black sunglasses. The Australian model tied her hair back into a light low bun, as reported by Page Six.

Kanye was spotted in a matching attire as donned a white hoodie and white pants along with black shoes. The couple stuck by each other as they paved their way through the hectic airport. It is yet to be cleared where the two were travelling to. Kanye and Censori who got married in December 2022 were seen for the first time together at the Tokyo airport in two weeks.

Also Read: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aim to build a positive post-divorce equation: ‘Would love to stay in each other’s lives'

Kanye and Censori’s past appearances

Earlier this month, Censori was spotted braving the cold in a luxurious white fur coat as she stepped out with her 47-year-old husband and internet personality Justin LaBoy at Tokyo’s Azabudai Hills. On January 5, the model made a bold statement once again, this time in a black backless jumpsuit while celebrating her 30th birthday. In photos shared by Kanye, Censori was seen dancing with actress Penélope Cruz to the tunes of a live band.

Known for her daring fashion choices, Censori has regularly turned heads in outfits ranging from thong bodysuits to sheer tops, a style that has become synonymous with her relationship with the rapper. Recently, he revealed that his Yzy line will be stocking and selling black bodysuits.