Lady Gaga surprises attendees with a new original song at the FireAid concert benefitting victims of LA wildfires

Los Angeles was treated to a remarkable night of music and philanthropy on Thursday as over two dozen artists came together for the star-studded FireAid concert. Held at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the five-hour event raised crucial funds for those impacted by the devastating fires in the L.A. area. Lady Gaga who was one of the many performers scheduled for the night ended the concert on a surprising note as she performed an original song. Lady Gaga surprised attendees with an original song at the FireAid concert, which aimed to support wildfire relief efforts. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga performs an original song to close the Benefit concert

The Poker Face singer surprised the crowd present at the FireAid concert as he performed a new song right before closing the concert. In addition to the unheard song, she also performed hit numbers from her film A Star Is Born released in 2018. Being the closing performance of the night, she said, “This has been a horrible scary time. But during these times, I feel like people come together and we see how much we need each other. And I want to always remember us just like this,” as reported by NBC news.

Other performers present at the star-studded event included the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Katy Perry, No Doubt, Earth Wind & Fire, Dr. Dre, Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morissette, Stevie Nicks, Anderson .Paak, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash and Mike Campbell and Olivia Rodrigo. Moreover, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, the surviving members of the band Nirvana were also present at the event and performed some of the band’s most iconic hits along with St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett and Grohl’s daughter, Violet.

Many of the artists who performed, thanked the first responders for their aid and praised the city for its resilience in the aftermath. Gracie Abrams was brought up in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood which also happened to be the worst hit by wildfires also opened up about the tragedy. She said, “I think that this is just such a beautiful reflection of what music does, is bring people together in this way. And I’m just inspired by all of you in this community, and I love Los Angeles very much.”

Other highlights from the FireAid concert

Music mogul Irving Azoff and his wife, Shelli, were quick to organize FireAid in the wake of the devastating fires, collaborating with Live Nation and the Los Angeles Clippers to bring the event to life, according to the FireAid website. Azoff, the former CEO of Ticketmaster and a prominent figure in the music industry, shared with The Wrap that the team successfully secured 25 streaming partners, making it accessible to fans across the globe.

All the proceedings from the concert will go to the fire relief efforts for the city, assured the organisers. Steve Ballmer, who owns the Clippers, and his wife, Connie have pledged that every donation made will be matched.

In addition to the artists’ performances, speakers also took up the stage including firefighters and people who lost their homes to the wildfires. Among these was Grayson Roberts, a 10-year-old from Altadena, whose family lost everything to the disaster. He addressed the cheering crowd with a smile as he said, “When life gives you lemons or burnt houses, you make lemonade.”