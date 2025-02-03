Bianca Censori, Kanye West seemingly rehearse NSFW Grammys stunt in racy Polaroid photos

Bianca Censori and Kanye West seemingly practised their Grammy's NSFW stunt before arriving on the red carpet Sunday. The Runaway rapper shared a series of racy photos on his X account ahead of his and his wife's appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. In the Polaroids, the Australian native struck similar poses, baring it all in a completely see-through dress. Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bianca Censori, Kanye West seemingly rehearse NSFW stunt before attending Grammys

The 47-year-old rapper shared several shots from his wife's X-rated at-home photo shoot before leaving for the awards show, per Page Six. While half of the snaps featured Censori's solo poses, she was joined by West in the other half. The couple, who got married in 2022, packed on PDA in multiple shots, with the Heartless rapper kissing her neck in one.

West's racy X posts were followed by his and Censori's arrival on the Grammy's red carpet, where they re-enacted similar poses. The 30-year-old model arrived in a black fur coat, which she dramatically took off to expose herself from behind. She then turned around to pose for photos, wearing the controversial transparent dress.

ALSO READ: A look at Taylor Swift's viral moments at the Grammys as she walks away empty-handed

The pair's stunt immediately stirred a debate online, with netizens calling them out for “public indecency.” “Can someone explain why this is cool? Because to me, it’s giving exploitation, trafficking. It’s so weird and he objectifies her in front of the world. Someone help her, jeez,” an X user wrote alongside a photo of the couple from their Grammys appearance.

“If someone doesn’t consent to seeing you naked….That is called INDECENT EXPOSURE and it is a CRIME. I never consented to seeing this woman naked and I’m sure a lot of people with their children watching didn’t either. This is really disturbing,” one more user fumed.