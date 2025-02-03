'This is abuse': Kanye West, Bianca Censori's jaw-dropping Grammys stint has the internet concerned

We'd say colour us surprised, but then again not really. Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, never cease to make the news every time they chose to make a public appearance, and with good reason. Bianca's scanty sense of style over the years has for obvious reasons attracted a barrage of opinions and criticism from the internet. Not for what she is wearing (or not) per se, but the odd dynamic the couple seem to exhibit and how her perplexing public appearances tie into it. Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the Grammys 2025(Photos: X)

Speaking specifically about the Grammys, Kanye and Bianca walked onto the red carpet with the YZY founder dressed in his trademark all-black casuals and his wife, in an uncharacteristic bourgeoning furred coat. As they posed, Bianca turned around, only to drop her coat and reveal...almost nothing. Talking facts, Bianca wasn't 'naked' per se. But the completely sheer stocking dress didn't leave absolutely anything to the imagination. Conjecture suggested that the duo were soon escorted off the premises. But a Variety report, after speaking to a source close to the Grammys cleared that Ye "walked the carpet, got in his car and left". This bit however, is the least of the internet's concerns. What's resounding instead, is true concern for Bianca's well being, as opposed to the usual eyebrow raise or shock that accompanies Ye and her public appearances.

Comments expressing this sentiment read: "this is abuse", "Disrespectful and inappropriate", "HE IS AN ABUSER", "They both need psychiatric evaluations", "Just bizarre", "Respect yourself and others!", "Abuse and he is antisemtic", "Such abuse", "This is coercive control" and "Astoundingly poor taste".

It is worth mentioning that this stint, whatever be the rationale behind it, follows two days worth of questionable X activity with posts by the rapper ranging from an attempted sexualisation of former United States vice president Kamala Harris (now deleted) to a peek into his private texts with Elon Musk.

As far as the pushback on their Grammys appearance goes, Ye doesn't really seem to care, what with his X account flooded with polaroid shots of the couple's 'look' from the night.

Thoughts?