ONMO+ is a little gaming console with big ambitions, and genuine potential

If you see this game console as just another casual gaming avenue, you’d be wrong. There is a certain sense of gravitas to the ONMO+ controller-esque console, once the foundations become clear. The experience plugs into the popular Steam gaming distribution service. Secondly, as Rahul Raina, Executive Vice President - Gaming at ONMO confirms to HT, the server farm runs the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics. What you get is essentially something that looks like a gaming controller, and that’s about it. The ONMO+ app is key, and since it is web browser based on computing devices and as an app elsewhere, it means I was able to experience the games on an Apple Mac Studio, an HP laptop running Windows 11, a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and a Xiaomi S Mini LED TV 75 smart TV. That is the widest compatibility possible. The ONMO+ console is priced at ₹4,999 and can run titles including Cricket 26 and Cyberpunk 2077. (Vishal Mathur | HT picture)

This sort of compatibility width is rare for gaming platforms, game titles and consoles themselves. The ONMO+ console is priced at ₹4,999 and that is tremendous value for a device that can run Cricket 26, Cyberpunk 2077, Death Standing: Director’s Cut, God of War and Dune Awakening, among others. Grand Theft Auto V is playable, which lends hope for the upcoming, and much-awaited GTA 6 as well. A reason for the pricing is, high-end specs don’t need to be delivered to each console—they underline the cloud. There is a second layer to the ONMO+ console proposition: the Essential Pass subscription that costs ₹399 per month (a certain tenure subscription is also bundled at purchase time).

The conundrum here is, given current memory, storage and component prices, how tough will it be for ONMO to maintain this pricing for the console? Raina is very clear that they will “continue on this price”. He says, “we’ve spent the past year working in close collaboration with gaming platforms, chip makers and server suppliers, and that is holding us in pretty good stead for now.” As for any possibility of variation, that’d only happen with the Essential Pass subscription, but Raina is clear that it will not breach the ₹500 per mark in any case. Brave clarity, at a time when Sony’s PlayStation 5 console has seen price hikes of around ₹10,000 at retailers (it is a miracle if the console is even available, to say the least).

The ONMO+ console simply works. It takes a couple of minutes per device to set up the app and pair the controller to start playing. Since a major chunk of the gaming is essentially server-side, there is no waiting for hours for a game download to complete, before the fun can begin. This also negates any concerns about local storage. At this time, the gaming is in Full HD resolution, and the company has plans for 4K gaming as well. That should happen soon, and we may see a higher tier subscription to unlock that—though plans for pricing are yet to be finalised.