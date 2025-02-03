Grammy 2025 highlights: Kanye West's bizzare red carpet appearance to Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar creating history and more

The 2025 Grammy Awards were filled with unforgettable moments, but nothing grabbed attention quite like Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s unexpected red carpet appearance. The couple arrived together at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, immediately setting social media ablaze with their striking ensemble choices. Censori’s barely-there outfit caused a stir, while West opted for an all-black look, complete with his signature sunglasses. However, their presence was fleeting—after making their way down the red carpet, the two exited the venue, prompting speculation about whether they had been removed from the event. Reports circulated suggesting that West and Censori had been “booted” from the ceremony, but a source close to the Grammys denied the claims. “Not true,” they stated. “West simply walked the carpet, got in his car and left.” Another insider clarified that the rapper was an invited guest due to his nomination in the Best Rap Song category for Carnival, reinforcing that his abrupt departure was his own decision. From Kanye West's strange exit to Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar’s wins, here are the most talked-about moments from the 67th Grammy awards

Beyoncé reigns supreme

Beyonce now has 35 Grammys in her entire career so far.

Beyoncé secured the night’s most prestigious award, Album of the Year, for Cowboy Carter, her genre-blending country album. The victory marked a historic moment, making her only the fourth Black woman to win the award, following in the footsteps of Natalie Cole (1992), Whitney Houston (1994), and Lauryn Hill (1999). “I just feel very full and very honoured,” Beyoncé expressed on stage, accompanied by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. “It’s been many, many years, and I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work.” The singer, who had been nominated four times before in the category, also picked up the Best Country Artist award, presented to her by none other than Taylor Swift.

Kendrick Lamar’s dominance

Kendrick Lamar joins Jay-Z and Ye as one of the only rappers to surpass 20 Grammy wins.

The long-standing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake added an extra layer of intrigue to the night. Lamar emerged victorious, securing five awards, including Song and Record of the Year. “I dedicate this one to the city,” he said, a nod to his Compton roots. With this latest haul, Lamar joins Jay-Z and Ye as one of the only rappers to surpass 20 Grammy wins.

A musical tribute to victims of LA wildfires

Brittany Howard, from left, Taylor Goldsmith, and John Legend perform I Love L.A. during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday

Following the devastating fires that swept through parts of Los Angeles in January, Grammy organisers vowed to honour the city’s resilience. A heartfelt performance of Randy Newman’s I Love L.A. brought together an all-star band led by local musicians Dawes. Taylor Goldsmith and Griffin Goldsmith, who themselves lost homes in the fires, were joined by Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard, St. Vincent, Brad Paisley, and John Legend.

When music and politics collide

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, who won Best Pop Duo Performance, took a stand for trans rights.

Several artists used the platform to advocate for social issues. After winning Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira dedicated her speech to immigrants. “You’re loved and worth it, and I’ll fight with you,” she declared. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, who won Best Pop Duo Performance, took a stand for trans rights. “Trans people are not invisible, they deserve to be lifted up. Music is love,” Gaga affirmed. Newly crowned Best New Artist Chappell Roan delivered an electrifying performance of Pink Pony Club, a tribute to queer identity. The theatrical number, featuring rodeo clowns and a giant pink pony, was a standout moment of the evening.

A star-studded tribute to Quincy Jones

Herbie Hancock, left, and Stevie Wonder perform during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The ceremony also honoured the late Quincy Jones with a powerful tribute. Will Smith, making his first major awards show appearance since the Oscars incident, introduced the segment. “One of the most groundbreaking and influential figures of our time,” he called Jones before performances by Janelle Monáe, Herbie Hancock, Cynthia Erivo, and Stevie Wonder. Stevie led a moving rendition of We Are the World, joined by a choir wearing special LA sweaters to commemorate schools lost in the fires.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin accompanied the In Memoriam segment, paying tribute to late stars including Liam Payne, Kris Kristofferson, Cissy Houston, Marianne Faithfull, Bob Newhart, Wayne Osmond, and Sergio Mendes.