Was Taylor Swift's ruby T-chain at Grammys 2025 a nod to beau Travis Kelce?

ByAalokitaa Basu
Feb 03, 2025 12:52 PM IST

The Grammys 2025 gave us many highlights to dwell over. Taylor Swift potentially making her romance with Travis Kelce jewellery-approved definitely made the cut

Taylor Swift has never really had any hang ups when it comes to turning heads. The country-coded popstar almost always delivers a sure shot serve at the red carpet and the Grammy Awards 2025 was no different. Taylor, seemingly throwing it back to her debut era with the soft curls, arrived in a one-shouldered, corseted Vivienne Westwood mini. Thoroughly sequined, the asymmetrical hem of the ensemble carried drape details making space for the big little detail adorning her thigh.

Taylor Swift flaunts 'T' thigh chain at the Grammys 2025: Is it for Travis Kelce?(Photos: X)
Taylor Swift flaunts 'T' thigh chain at the Grammys 2025: Is it for Travis Kelce?(Photos: X)

Hanging just by the lifted hem was a bejeweled thigh jewellery detail. A ruby encrusted mini 'T', chic as it was, was all it took to throw Swifties into an internet frenzy. For starters, T could very well be in reference to, well, her own name...But the closeted romantic that everyone is, you'll be lying if your brain didn't immediately jump to it being a reference, ode, tribute, mushy little nod, whatever you want to call it, to Taylor's beau Travis Kelce. What makes us just a little bit surer of this being the case, is the fact that Taylor wore a shade of red almost identical to the ones sported by the Kansas City Chiefs, which is the American football team Travis plays for as the tight end. Talk about chic yet romantic!

The little jewellery detail was allegedly designed by Taylor herself, in collaboration with Lorraine Schwartz in addition to inputs from Taylor's stylist Joseph Cassell. As far as the whole look goes, Taylor topped off her red carpet moment with some more Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, matching Casadei heels and her signature bold red lip.

As far as the awards ceremony goes, Taylor stood nominated for six Grammys this year, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video. Though she didn't manage to win in any of these categories this year, full props to her for still pulling off being an absolute highlight.

Do you think Taylor's 'T' chain was in reference to herself, or Travis?

