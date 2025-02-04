NBA legend Michael Jordan's son behind bars: Mugshot released after alleged cocaine possession, series of crimes

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, has been apprehended for alleged DUI, cocaine possession and resisting arrest. Police records show that he was booked into the Orange County Jail in California, according to TMZ. Marcus Jordan was arrested allegedly in connection with a series of serious crimes.(Instagram)

Not much is known about what led to his tussle with the law. Just 15 hours ago, he re-posted Trophy Room's Instagram post dedicated to his late father, Michael Jordan. Marcus opened the high-end sneaker store in May 2016 in the Disney Springs area of the Walt Disney World Resort. It eventually transitioned into an online-only business.

Also read | ‘Potentially deadly’: Chocolate recall upgraded to highest risk level in 9 American states | FDA

In addition to this recent brush with the law, the 33-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing justice for an incident when he was accused of having an argument with two women while intoxicated outside a hotel in Omaha in 2012.

Marcus previously hit the showbiz headlines for once dating Real Housewives of Miami cast member Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen.

His mugshot was subsequently released:

This is a developing story