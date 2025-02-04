‘Potentially deadly’: Chocolate recall upgraded to highest risk level in 9 American states | FDA

It’s been just days since the new year’s first month clocked out, and 2025 has already been hit with a slew of serious recalls. After Frito-Lay’s Classic Potato Chip received an updated warning of the “life-threatening” Class 1 level, chocolate is on the FDA’s radar. The FDA has upgraded Cal Yee's initial recall warning for several chocolate and yogurt-covered products to its highest risk level classification of Class 1. (Representational image)

In December, snack company Cal Yee Farm recalled chocolate and yogurt-covered products like Dark Chocolate Walnuts, Dark Chocolate Raisins, Dark Chocolate Almonds and more after they were sold in mislabelled packaging. The initial recall also included Cal Yee Farm’s Butter Toffee, Mango with Chili, New Orleans Hot Mix, Almonds, Hot Cajun Sesame Sticks and two fruit baskets.

Cal Yee Farm’s statement

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 (synthetic dye), and almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the California company said.

Cal Yee first announced the recall on December 12 and by the FDA two days later. The revised classification was announced in the agency’s recent Enforcement Report for the week of January 29.

What is the FDA’s Class 1 level recall?

As of the latest development, the US Food & Drug Administration has upgraded it to the highest risk level, grading a Class 1 classification. The agency’s highest level risk warning refers to “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Products receiving the potentially deadly recall

According to the announcement, the products are being recalled due to undeclared milk, soy, wheat, sesame, synthetic dye, and almonds, which have the potential to cause allergic reactions.

The five products receiving the Class 1 recall upgrade are Yogurt Coated Almonds, Dark Chocolate Apricots, Dark Chocolate Raisins, Tropical Trail Mix, and Dark Chocolate Walnuts, as they all contain undeclared milk. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Hot Mix and Hot Cajun Sesame Sticks were also hit with the same potentially deadly recall due to undeclared wheat and soybean oil.

US states affected by the recall

These products were sold in nine states: California, Arizona, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. In addition to online sales through www.calyeefarm.com, the company’s retail store located at 5158 Clayton Road in Suisun Valley, California, distributed them. On the contrary, the Butter Toffee Almonds were sold through Boa Vista Orchards’ retail store located at 2952 Carson Road in Placerville.

So far, no illness has been reported related to the products. Cal Yee sold them in clear, plastic zippered pouches. These bags were either 8-ounce or 1, 2, and 5-pounds in size and had a bright yellow label on the front, with a small white label containing a UPC code on the back, per USA Today.