Goodbye White House, hello Hollywood: Joe Biden signs deal with powerhouse agency

Hollywood, here he comes! In his post-White House era, former US President Joe Biden is potentially eyeing showbiz deals. A rep revealed on Monday that the 82-year-old has signed a deal with Creative Artists Agency. After departing the White House as president for the last time, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, Joe Biden has signed a deal with Creative Arts Agency.(AP)

The Democrat leader goes way back with the powerhouse banner, as he previously published his book “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose" during his initial term as CAA's client from 2017 to 2020 after leaving the vice president post. Through the “American Promise” tour, the politician continued promoting the book across the country, which apparently paved the way for his successful 2020 White House run. Biden's novel explored his eldest son Beau's battle with cancer and his subsequent tragic death.

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett said in a statement. "His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honoured to partner with him again.”

In addition to joining hands with the Delaware politician in his post-presidential era, Creative Artists Agency's client roster even boasts Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions. Other left-leaning politicians on board include John Manchin, Susan Rice and Beto O'Rourker, per The Hollywood Reporter.

At the moment, it's unclear whether Joe Biden is set to push out a new book or if he's ready to embark on a different project altogether. After more than five decades of public service, the former president told his supporters last month, “We're leaving office, we're not leaving the fight.”

This is a developing story.