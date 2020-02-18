Chris Pratt recalls his wish to gain ‘30-40 pounds’ during Parks and Recreation

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:32 IST

American actor Chris Pratt recalled on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show recently his wish to “gain 30 to 40 pounds” during his shoot for the comedy series Parks and Recreation. The Guardians of the Galaxy star rose to fame after he played the slightly plump character Andy Dwyer in the 2009 sitcom.

The 40-year-old during the live show recalled the time of the shoot where he had put on some extra weight. “I remember in the first couple of seasons, just unintentionally, I had gotten a little fat and I was watching the episodes and I was like, ‘Oh, God, Chris, you’ve really let yourself go, and then I was like, but this is some of the funniest stuff you’ve ever done,” the actor said.

Pratt remembered going to Michael Schur, the show’s creator and saying, “I wanna gain like another 30, 40 pounds. He was like ‘OK.’ And so I did,” reported Fox News.

Pratt further said: “Then it became a challenge. Everyone wanted to see how much I could eat.”

On the professional front, the actor’s recent performance in the box-office hit Avengers: Endgame was appreciated widely by the movie enthusiasts.

