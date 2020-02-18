e-paper
Chris Pratt recalls his wish to gain ‘30-40 pounds’ during Parks and Recreation

Chris Pratt recently recalled how he took Parks and Recreation showrunner Michael Schur’s permission to gain more weight for the show.

hollywood Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:32 IST

Asian News International, Los Angeles
Chris Pratt in Parks and Recreation vs in Passengers.
Chris Pratt in Parks and Recreation vs in Passengers.
         

American actor Chris Pratt recalled on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show recently his wish to “gain 30 to 40 pounds” during his shoot for the comedy series Parks and Recreation. The Guardians of the Galaxy star rose to fame after he played the slightly plump character Andy Dwyer in the 2009 sitcom.

The 40-year-old during the live show recalled the time of the shoot where he had put on some extra weight. “I remember in the first couple of seasons, just unintentionally, I had gotten a little fat and I was watching the episodes and I was like, ‘Oh, God, Chris, you’ve really let yourself go, and then I was like, but this is some of the funniest stuff you’ve ever done,” the actor said.

 

Karan Johar on launching Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana with Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz in SOTY3: ‘Kindly stop, please’

Pratt remembered going to Michael Schur, the show’s creator and saying, “I wanna gain like another 30, 40 pounds. He was like ‘OK.’ And so I did,” reported Fox News.

Pratt further said: “Then it became a challenge. Everyone wanted to see how much I could eat.”

On the professional front, the actor’s recent performance in the box-office hit Avengers: Endgame was appreciated widely by the movie enthusiasts.

