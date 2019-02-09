Ellen Page slams Avengers star Chris Pratt for endorsing ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ church’

Actor Ellen Page has slammed Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt for endorsing an ‘infamously’ anti-LGBTQ church. Pratt in a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had spoken about his faith.

Page, known for playing Juno in her Oscar-nominted role, wrote on Twitter, “Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?”

Pratt is reportedly an attendee at Zoe, a youth oriented church at which he has often been spotted. Several Christian celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez, Kylie and Kendall Jenner are associated with churches such as Zoe and Hillsong, according to Huffington Post. In a 2017 Instagram post, Pratt referred to Zoe founder Chad Veach as ‘my pastor’.

Page, who came out as gay in 2014 and married partner Emma Portner in 2018, said that the church is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ’.

Pratt during the appearance had spoken at length about his faith, and how it helps him balance his life. He told host Stephen Colbert that he recently did the ‘Daniel fast’ - a 21-day fast inspired by prophet Daniel. “It’s kind of like our Lent; we give something up,” Pratt said, adding that he was inspired to take the fast by ‘my pastor’.

Page’s tweet has raked up close to 80,000 likes. “The more I learn about Chris Pratt the less I like him,” one person wrote in reply to the tweet. “Is anyone else ‘over’ Chris Pratt?” wondered another.

Pratt recently announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger. He was previously married to actor Anna Faris, with whom he has a son, Jack. Pratt most recently voiced several characters in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. He will next appear in Avengers: Endgame and the third Jurassic World film. Page will next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming superhero series, Umbrella Academy.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 15:11 IST