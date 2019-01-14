Chris Pratt announces engagement to Arnold Shwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine. Check out pic

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has announced his engagement to actor Arnold Shwazenegger’s daughter, Katherine. He posted a picture on Instagram to share their news with his fans.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go,” he captioned a picture that showed him kissing her. Katherine’s large diamond engagement ring can also be seen in the picture.

Chris (39) and Katherine (29) began dating last year and were first spotted out together in June. They were spotted on a picnic in a park in California. They were then seen on several dates and even shared pictures with each others’ families on social media.

Chris was earlier married to television and film star Anna Faris. They announced separation in August 2017 and their divorced was finalised in October 2018. They continue to co-parent their six-year-old son, Jack.

Chris is one of the most popular Hollywood stars in the world, juggling three film franchises, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World and The Lego Movie. He was previously best known for his supporting role in the hit television show Parks and Recreation. He will next be seen in Avengers: Endgame which releases on April 26.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 13:48 IST