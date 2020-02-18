e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar on launching Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana with Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz in SOTY3: ‘Kindly stop, please’

Karan Johar on launching Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana with Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz in SOTY3: ‘Kindly stop, please’

Karan Johar has responded to rumours that Suhana Khan is set to enter Bollywood in Student of the Year 3 alongside Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz.

bollywood Updated: Feb 18, 2020 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar has put out a clarification, requesting everyone to stop fabricating stories around Student of the Year 3.
         

Responding to rumours that he will launch Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in Student of the Year 3 alongside Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, filmmaker Karan Johar has put out a clarification, requesting everyone to stop fabricating such stories.

“Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!” Karan tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Also read: Milind Soman shares emotional post on dad’s death: ‘Never had a great deal of affection for him’

 

Hours ahead of the finale of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13, reports claimed that contestant Asim Riaz would make his Bollywood debut alongside Suhana with Karan’s third iteration of Student of The Year that originally launched Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in 2012.

The speculation began after self-confessed film critic Kamaal R Khan had tweeted, His tweet read, “According to my sources #KaranJohar is going to sign #AsimRiaz with #SRK’s daughter #Suhanakhan for #StudentOfTheYear3! #BiggBoss13Finale.”

Ever since Karan had announced Student of the Year 2 with Tara Sutaria and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday, jokes and memes around various sequels of the film went viral online. Some of these also targeted the filmmaker for launching star kids in his films.

Talking about allegations of promoting nepotism in the industry, Karan had told PTI in 2018, “Nowadays, there is so much debate about name, but people forget that even behind a name there is passion and hard work. It’s not easy to face the camera, to come in front of the media. They are kids. And we put a label to them. There is a word (nepotism), it has run for two years. I wouldn’t even name it because I will be promoting the same concept. I will just say that people are here not because of that name but because of their hardwork.”

“That they go beyond their name and make an identity of their own. That’s our responsibility and even theirs,” he added.

