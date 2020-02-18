Milind Soman shares emotional post on dad’s death: ‘Never had a great deal of affection for him’

bollywood

Model-athlete and actor Milind Soman has shared a touching post on his father’s death and how he dealt with it. In his post, Milind shared that his father’s death did not lead him to much grief, adding that the Alisha Chinai video Made in India happened the same year and turned him “from a supermodel into something way bigger—a star”.

Milind elaborated how he felt a relief of sorts when his father left. “The year 1995 was a very significant year for me in many, many ways. In January that year, my father died, leaving me with a bunch of mixed feelings to sort through, but not much grief. I had never had a great deal of affection for him, which is rather sad when you come to think of it, because he cared deeply for me in his own way.

When he had moved out of home five years before he died, I remember feeling nothing but a huge sense of relief; as I sat by his prone form in the ambulance that was taking him to the hospital, I tried to muster up some warm emotion for him, but did not succeed. It was the end of an important and not always happy chapter in my life; fortunately for me, I was able to make my peace with it sooner rather than later. Right on the heels of my father’s passing came the music video. Yup, that video. The one that single-handedly propelled the singer—the pint-sized, sweet-faced, ‘baby doll’ Alisha Chinai—into the stratosphere of musical fame. And turned me from a supermodel into something way bigger—a star. (excerpt ‘Made in India - a memoir),” he wrote.

Several fans online are praising him for accepting his true emotions. “t takes great deal of courage actually to voice your thoughts so unapologetically n so honestly..specially the ones that you know can be judged by the society in general,” wrote one. Another one commented, “You wrote it. Kudos to you for speaking your mind.”

Earlier this month, Milind had shared a throwback picture from his modelling days and garnered a lot of love online.

Milind married Ankita Konwar in April 2018 after dating for few years.

