MPSC faces paper leak allegations, approaches police for probe

MUMBAI: After the NEET-UG and TET paper leaks, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday alleged that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)’s Drug Inspector Recruitment examination paper too had been compromised. Claiming that the paper setter himself leaked it to Kautilya Academy, a coaching institute in Nandurbar district, the MLA also alleged that despite several candidates complaining to MPSC on July 21, the latter did not respond. Mumbai, India - 27 June 2026: National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) party MLA Rohit Pawar addressing media on the MPSC FDA Paper Leak Maharashtra issue, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, 27 June 2026. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

When Hindustan Times contacted MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, he claimed that they had approached the police. “They will conduct an inquiry and accordingly action will be taken,” he said.

Nearly 44,500 candidates appeared for the Drug Inspector Recruitment examination on March 22. Rohit has demanded that an FIR be registered immediately against all the accused and a forensic audit of the evidence be carried out. He met Food and Drug Administration commissioner Tukaram Mundhe in this regard on Monday afternoon.

The MLA said that approximately 90 of the 100 questions in the paper were shared over WhatsApp by Kautilya Academy two days before the exam after charging candidates ₹12 lakh each. “The messages were later deleted,” he said. “However, one of the students forwarded the PDF, which matches with the actual exam paper, to a friend. It has now become crucial evidence.”

Rohit also displayed screenshots of WhatsApp conversations that allegedly showed the leaked question paper being circulated. “Ten deliberately incorrect questions had been included in the leaked paper to avoid raising suspicions,” he said.

The NCP (SP) leader also raised questions about a deputy tehsildar’s two children with almost identical scores. “The son came 12th with 149 marks, while the daughter came 16th with 148 marks,” he said. “They may be genuinely meritorious candidates, but questions are being raised on whether they benefited from the paper leak.”

Responding to the allegations, MPSC officials said they had received an email complaint from Gaurav Patil, Lokesh Patil and Hrishikesh Gangurde on July 21 but Gaurav and Lokesh retracted their statement in a subsequent email. “The two complainants also said they had made the allegations as a joke and had no intention of defaming MPSC,” read a statement issued by MPSC following the controversy.

Gangurde, however, stuck to his claims. In response, MPSC alleged that he was spreading rumours after failing to qualify for the exam. Its officials claimed they had received two complaints against Gangurde, and had approached the police to investigate all aspects of the matter.

Pravin Patil, director of Kautilya Academy, said he was unaware of the allegations. “The complainant often visited me for guidance on how to prepare for interviews,” Patil told a Marathi news channel. “I have never shared any examination paper with anyone on WhatsApp. I am ready to face any inquiry.”