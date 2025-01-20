Bong Joon Ho presents Mickey 17 in Seoul with Robert Pattinson, says he wanted to write a screenplay that AI could not

Director Bong Joon Ho's much-awaited film Mickey 17, his first project since Oscar-winning Parasite, is all set to premiere at Berlin Film Festival. The film's lead star Robert Pattinson and director Bong Joon Ho were present at the press conference of the film at Seoul, where they posed for pictures and talked about making the film. The director not only addressed the delays that the film has been facing in terms of release, but also added his thoughts on ‘outsmarting’ AI. (Also read: Mickey 17 trailer: Robert Pattison is on a mission to die in Bong Joon Ho's follow-up to Parasite. Watch) Director Bong Joon-ho, right, and actor Robert Pattinson, pose for the media ahead of a news conference for "Mickey 17" in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(AP)

What Bong said

As per a new report by Screen Daily, Bong opened up about the growth in artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years and said: "I ask myself every night, how can I write a screenplay that AI could not? I want to make a ‘move 78’ in every other page of my screenplays. How can we outsmart AI? I want to become a writer who writes one screenplay a year that AI could never replicate.” He added that the film's release was delayed due to the strikes last year.

On casting Robert Pattinson

On the decision to cast Robert in the lead role, the director said: “Robert is, of course, known for playing superheroes like Batman, but [I had also seen him in] the Safide brothers’ Good Time and [Robert Eggers’] The Lighthouse. He has demonstrated remarkable talent in such great independent American films, so I had always been interested in him. The role [of Mickey] demanded duality, shifting between the pitiful and slightly stupid Mickey 17 to the manic yet charismatic Mickey 18, so I had Pattinson in mind from the start. The casting process was relatively easy too, as it seems he wanted to play an oddball character like this.”

The film is based on author Edward Ashton’s novel of the same title and features an ensemble cast. It also includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo. Edward's novel, which was published earlier this year, centres on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonise the ice world Niflheim.