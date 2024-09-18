Mickey 17 trailer: Robert Pattison is on a mission to die in Bong Joon Ho's follow-up to Parasite. Watch

Fans who were eagerly waiting for director Bong Joon Ho's next after the Oscar-winning Parasite finally had reason to cheer. The trailer of Mickey 17, the director's highly anticipated sci-fi film starring Robert Pattinson, was released by Warner Bros on Wednesday. Pattinson stars as an ‘expendable’ employee who is sent for a human expedition. (Also read: Why The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola says 'Hollywood doesn't want me anymore') Robert Pattinson in a still from Mickey 17.

About the trailer

Mickey 17 is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, where Robert Pattinson stars as Mickey Barnes, an unlikely hero who is termed as an Expendable. He is a disposable entity who is sent on a mission to colonize the ice world Niflheim.

The trailer begins with his character saying that, 'Nothing was working out and I was trying to get off of Earth." He very well realizes the terms and conditions involved, which would mean that with each time he dies, a new version (or multiple) of him would be printed and produced. Trouble arises when he collides with his own multiple without having died, with both of them unable to stand each other.

More details

In the trailer, Robert Pattinson also uses a goofy accent, and he is joined with a stellar ensemble cast which includes Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Mickey 17 is Bong's first feature since Parasite, which became the highest-grossing Korean film in history, as well as the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in March this year but Warner Bros. rescheduled the sci-fi film's release date to January 31, 2025. This release date permits Mickey 17 to open in IMAX, which would not have been possible earlier because all of those dates were previously reserved for other films.