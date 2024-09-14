Why The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola says 'Hollywood doesn't want me anymore'

Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It was one of the most buzziest titles at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it had its world premiere and opened to polarizing reviews. Even before the premiere, there were reports which pointed out the director’s alleged misconduct on set as faced by several crew members. In a new interview with The Telegraph, Francis opened up his career leading upto the making of the film he has been intending to do for the last 40 years, and addressed the allegations. (Also read: Francis Ford Coppola addresses misconduct allegations on Megalopolis set: ‘I’m not touchy-feely’) File photo of director Francis Ford Coppola posing for photographers at the Cannes Film Festival.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

What Francis said

During the interview, Francis said, “You know, I always felt like a ­creation of Hollywood. I went there in pursuit of all these beautiful things they were making. I was in awe of the place. I got to work for Roger Corman; I got to meet Vincent Price. Now, Hollywood doesn’t want me any more. They’re the parents that disown the unruly child – they created me, now they don’t want me. I understand it, but it still hurts my feelings. I accept it, but I also can’t.”

About legacy

The director also talked about how he sees legacy in the industry, and added, "Legacy is weather. One minute you’re important, the next you’re forgotten, then you’re resurrected half a century after that. The prize I’m after isn’t awards or money. It’s when younger film­makers who made something beautiful say ‘I wanted to make my film because I saw one of yours.’ My God, what a thing to be a part of that continuum.”

Addressing the reports of his on set behaviour during the making of Megalopolis, he went on to add: “In Hollywood, the word chaotic only means ‘not what we’re used to’. What the studios do today is make Coca-Cola. They know there’s a good chance they’ll make money, providing the flavour stays the same. But art is chaotic. When it’s efficient, something’s going wrong.”

More details

Last week, it was reported that Francis has proceeded to taken legal action against the media outlet that published a story in July on his alleged misconduct on the set of the film. The USA Today pointed out that the director sued the media outlet Variety and its executive editors who authored the piece in Los Angeles Superior Court for defamation. He denied the accusations of misconduct and requested a $15 million in damages as well as a jury trial.

Megalopolis is self-financed by Francis, with a budget of around $120m. It has a star-studded cast that includes Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Shia LaBeouf, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, and Jason Schwartzman. It releases in US theatres on September 27.