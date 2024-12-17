Christmas hazard at Walmart, Target: Over 40k tree light controllers recalled for this reason

About 44,600 Christmas light controllers sold at retailers like Cracker Barrel, Target and Walmart (and online) between July and November are being recalled over fire hazards. Mr. Christmas Recalls Wireless Decorative Tree Light Controllers Due to Fire Hazard.(Instagram - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

According to The Mirror, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Mr Christmas LLC have warned shoppers against these gadgets. Produced by Mr Christmas LLC of Memphis, Tennesse, the Christmas tree light controllers have wireless receivers that prompt fire risk due to overheating when connected to an outlet. The CDC informed that the product line had been manufactured in China.

Overheated Christmas gadgets may cause fire

At least ten instances of overheating have been reported to the company. One disastrously developed into a fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the aftermath. Mr Christmas is now doing its part, voluntarily recalling the items and urging customers to part ways with the product.

Full refunds will be offered to those returning the product (priced between $25 and $40) to the original shopping location. At Cracker Barrel and Walmart, the recalled controllers have been labelled as “Christmas Light Controller.” On the other hand, Target's Wondershop brand marketed the faulty units as “Tree Lighting Switch.”

The following retail locations sold the units: Target Inc., in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for Wondershop™ branded products; Walmart Inc., in Bentonville, Arkansas, for Mr. Christmas-branded products; and CBOCS Distribution Inc., in Lebanon, Tennessee, for Cracker Barrel-branded products.

Recalled Christmas tree lights controller's company officially addresses the predicament

Mr Christmas, committed to customer safety, issued a statement via ABC News: "As a 91-year-old family business, nothing is more important to Mr. Christmas than the safety of the families who celebrate with our products. As such, out of an abundance of caution we voluntarily engaged with the CPSC to recall these 2024 Light Controllers immediately upon receiving reports of a small number of incidents with them," said Leslie Hermanson, President of Mr. Christmas.

“We want all consumers who have purchased one of these products this season to stop using them and visit our or the CPSC website for information on how to return your Light Controller for a refund. We note that Light Controllers sold prior to 2024 are not impacted by this recall.”