Waffles sold at Walmart, Target recalled nationwide in US over Listeria risk

Hundreds of frozen waffle products by popular brands sold at retail stores like Walmart and Target are being recalled in the US due to possible listeria contamination. TreeHouse Foods issued a voluntary recall of nearly 700 waffle products across dozens of brands like Kodiak and Good & Gather, according to a notice published by the FDA. Following last week's recall notice, the company headquartered in Illinois expanded the recall to include all waffle and pancake products on Tuesday. Popular waffles sold at Walmart and Target were recalled in the US over listeria contamination

Popular waffles sold at Walmart and Target recalled in US over listeria contamination

“TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is expanding its voluntary recall to include all products manufactured at one facility and still within their shelf-life,” the notice published by the FDA on Wednesday reads. “The recall is expanded to include frozen toaster waffle, Belgian waffle and pancake products, due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes,” it adds.

The affected products were distributed across the United States and Canada under various brand names, including Best Choice, Bettergoods, and Kroger. The full list of recalled products, along with their pictures, can be found on the company's official website. Consumers can easily identify the affected products via the UPC, lot code and best-by date on the back of the carton.

Why are waffles being recalled?

TreeHouse Foods expanded the voluntary recall of its waffle and pancake products after “additional testing at the manufacturing facility.” FDA warns, “Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

“Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the agency adds.

While no illnesses or deaths linked to the recalled products have been reported, the FDA notes that those “concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.” Consumers are advised to check their freezers for any of the affected products and “dispose of them or return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit.”